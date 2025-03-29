bihar board 10th result 2025 live bseb class 10 matric result scorecard to be released soon at official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in direct link toppers list pass percentage here
The answer keys were published on March 6, and students could submit objections until March 10.
BSEB Class 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman, Anand Kishore, has announced that the results for the Matriculation Annual Examination 2025 will be declared today, March 29, 2025, at 12:00 noon. The official announcement will be made by Bihar's Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, during a formal event. Last year, 15.68 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams, which were held across 1,585 centers. To qualify, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks. The results will be available on the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com, and onlinebseb.in.
A total of 15.85 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams this year, held across 1,677 centers. Among the candidates, 8,18,122 were girls, while 7,67,746 were boys.
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Date and time of release
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10 matric results on March 29 at 12 PM. Students can view their results on biharboardonline.com, matricresult2025.com, and matricbiharboard.com.
