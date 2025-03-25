Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: BSEB Intermediate Result Scorecard Releasing Today At results.biharboard.com.in- Check Pass Percentage Here
BSEB Class 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The pass percentages for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be updated after the results are declared, scroll down for all the latest updates.
BSEB Class 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) results today, March 25, at 1:15 PM. More than 13 lakh students who took the exams are waiting for their results. Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the results from the Board’s office. Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department S Siddharth and Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore will also be present. Students can check their results on the official websites—interresult2025.com, interbiharboard.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in—by entering their roll code and roll number. The board will also share details about the pass percentage, toppers list, and compartment exams.
The BSEB Class 12 answer key for MCQ-based questions was released on March 2, and students could raise objections until March 5. After the results are declared online, schools will distribute the official marksheets. These marksheets will be important for college admissions and other official uses.
BSEB Inter Result 2025 Live Updates: Date and Time for BSEB 12th Result
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the Class 12 results on:
Date: March 25, 2025
Time: 1:15 PM
Once announced, students can access their results on the official websites.
Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2025 Live: Understand The Scrutiny Process
Although the BSEB aims for precision in preparing Inter results, occasional errors may occur. Students who believe their marks are lower than expected can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny. Complete information about the application process will be released after the results are declared.
Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2025 Live: Websites to check results
Students can check their BSEB Class 12 results on official websites such as biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, interresult2025.com, and interbiharboard.com. To avoid any delays, ensure a stable internet connection and have your roll number and roll code ready beforehand.
