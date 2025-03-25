Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: BSEB Intermediate Result Scorecard Releasing Today At results.biharboard.com.in- Check Pass Percentage Here

BSEB Class 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) results today, March 25, at 1:15 PM. More than 13 lakh students who took the exams are waiting for their results. Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the results from the Board’s office. Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department S Siddharth and Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore will also be present. Students can check their results on the official websites—interresult2025.com, interbiharboard.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in—by entering their roll code and roll number. The board will also share details about the pass percentage, toppers list, and compartment exams.

The BSEB Class 12 answer key for MCQ-based questions was released on March 2, and students could raise objections until March 5. After the results are declared online, schools will distribute the official marksheets. These marksheets will be important for college admissions and other official uses.