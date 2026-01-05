Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003520https://zeenews.india.com/education/live-updates/bihar-stet-result-2025-live-updates-check-bsebstet-org-download-scorecard-latest-news-3003520.html
NewsEducationBSEB STET Result 2025 Live: Result To Be Out Soon At bsebstet.org- Check Steps To Download Here
BSEB STET RESULT

BSEB STET Result 2025 Live: Result To Be Out Soon At bsebstet.org- Check Steps To Download Here

BSEB STET Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the results for the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 very soon at bsebstet.org. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BSEB STET Result 2025 (Image credits: Freepik)
LIVE Blog

BSEB STET Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the results for the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 very soon. However no official date has been announced yet but according to several media reports, the results are expected to be out today, i.e. 5th January, 2026.

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bsebstet.org. The STET examination took place on 14th October, 2025 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam consisted of two papers, Paper 1 (Secondary) and Paper 2 (Senior Secondary).

The board released the provisional answer key on 24th November, 2025 and then they opened the objection window on the same day. Candidates had time to raise the objections till 28th November, 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned With Zee News For All the Updates About BSEB STET Result 2025

05 January 2026
14:57 IST

BSEB STET Result 2025 LIVE: Where to Check the Result?

All the candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bsebstet.org.

14:50 IST

BSEB STET Result 2025 LIVE: Date And Time

BSEB STET Result 2025 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board has not officially announced any date and time but according to several media reports, the STET 2025 result is expected to out today, i.e. 5th January, 2026. 

14:40 IST

 BSEB STET Result 2025 Is expected to be out soon. Stay Tuned with Zee News for all the live updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Trump Marco Rubio Venezuela Statement
From Drug Boats To Oil Theft: Did Trump, Rubio Tell The Truth About Venezuela?
West Bengal
Setback For TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls; BJP Sweeps Nandigram CADC Election
Bangladesh
Yunus’s Shadow Game: How Power Is Being Engineered In Transitional Bangladesh
India-Pakistan Indus Water Treaty
Manohar Lal Khattar Reviews Hydro Projects In J&K Amid Suspended Indus Waters
Nicolás Maduro capture
US Capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro: Was The Operation Legal?
Bangladesh unrest
Bangladesh: Three Accused Arrested In Shariatpur's Khokon Das Murder Case
Japan accident
Japan Road Accident: Tea Leaves Spill Leads To Multiple-Vehicle Crash, 1 Dead
LCA Tejas
LCA Tejas Completes 25 Years: ADA Hosts ‘Aeronautics 2047’ Seminar
West Bengal SIR
Bengal SIR: CM Mamata Alleges 'Critical Instructions Given Through WhatsApp'
Nicolás Maduro capture
Who Is Maduro's Son? ‘The Prince’ Linked To Drug Trafficking Allegations