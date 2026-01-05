BSEB STET Result 2025 Live: Result To Be Out Soon At bsebstet.org- Check Steps To Download Here
BSEB STET Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the results for the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 very soon at bsebstet.org. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
BSEB STET Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the results for the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 very soon. However no official date has been announced yet but according to several media reports, the results are expected to be out today, i.e. 5th January, 2026.
All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bsebstet.org. The STET examination took place on 14th October, 2025 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam consisted of two papers, Paper 1 (Secondary) and Paper 2 (Senior Secondary).
The board released the provisional answer key on 24th November, 2025 and then they opened the objection window on the same day. Candidates had time to raise the objections till 28th November, 2025.
BSEB STET Result 2025 LIVE: Where to Check the Result?
All the candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bsebstet.org.
BSEB STET Result 2025 LIVE: Date And Time
BSEB STET Result 2025 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board has not officially announced any date and time but according to several media reports, the STET 2025 result is expected to out today, i.e. 5th January, 2026.
