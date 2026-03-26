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NewsEducationBoard Result 2026 Live: Bihar board 10th result 2026 likely this week, check latest update here
BOARD RESULT 2026 LIVE

Board Result 2026 Live: Bihar board 10th result 2026 likely this week, check latest update here

Board 10th 12th Result Live Updates: Students are eagerly waiting for their class 10th and 12th board results, which is expected to be released soon. Till then, students are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notification on the official website.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Source:
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Board 10th 12th Result Live Updates
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Bihar MP Rajasthan Board 10th 12th result Live: Students across India are eagerly awaiting the Class 10 and 12 board results from Bihar School Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, and Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan. These results mark a crucial milestone in students’ academic journeys and play a key role in shaping their future education and career choices.

The Bihar Board (BSEB) conducted Class 10 exams from February 17 to February 25, 2026. The results are expected to be announced by this week.

Meanwhile, the MP Board (MPBSE) held Class 10 exams between February 13 and March 6, 2026, and Class 12 exams from February 10 to March 7, 2026, with results likely to be declared soon.

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For the Rajasthan Board (RBSE), Class 12 exams took place from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The results for RBSE are expected to be released tentatively by March 31, 2026. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check official websites for the latest updates and result announcements.

How to check Class 10th, 12th results 2026 online?

Students will be able to check their results on the official website once they are available. To download the scorecard, follow the instruction given below-

  • Visit the official board website
  • Click on the “Class 10/12 Result 2026” link
  • Enter your roll number and required details
  • Click on submit
  • View your result on the screen
  • Download and print the scorecard

For more latest updates, stay connected with Zee News

26 March 2026
11:24 IST

Bihar Board 10th Result Live Updates: Official notice expected shortly

Bihar Board is expected to announce the class 10 Bihar Board result 2026 soon. An official notification confirming the date and time for the announcement of the Bihar board result is expected shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the official website for latest updates.

11:14 IST

Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Where can I check my Class 10th and 12th results 2026?

Official websites of each board:

  • BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in
  • RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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