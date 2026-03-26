Board Result 2026 Live: Bihar board 10th result 2026 likely this week, check latest update here

Bihar MP Rajasthan Board 10th 12th result Live: Students across India are eagerly awaiting the Class 10 and 12 board results from Bihar School Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, and Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan. These results mark a crucial milestone in students’ academic journeys and play a key role in shaping their future education and career choices.

The Bihar Board (BSEB) conducted Class 10 exams from February 17 to February 25, 2026. The results are expected to be announced by this week.

Meanwhile, the MP Board (MPBSE) held Class 10 exams between February 13 and March 6, 2026, and Class 12 exams from February 10 to March 7, 2026, with results likely to be declared soon.

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For the Rajasthan Board (RBSE), Class 12 exams took place from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The results for RBSE are expected to be released tentatively by March 31, 2026. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check official websites for the latest updates and result announcements.

How to check Class 10th, 12th results 2026 online?

Students will be able to check their results on the official website once they are available. To download the scorecard, follow the instruction given below-

Visit the official board website

Click on the “Class 10/12 Result 2026” link

Enter your roll number and required details

Click on submit

View your result on the screen

Download and print the scorecard