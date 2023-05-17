Live Updates | BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 DECLARED: Odisha Board HSC Result ANNOUNCED On orissaresults.nic.in, Check Steps To Download Scorecard
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, BSE, Odisha Matric or class 10th result 2023 DECLARED today on the official website orissaresults.nic.in, scroll down for latest updates.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, BSE, declared the Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 or Odisha Matriculation Result 2023 today. As per the official schedule, the Odisha HSC 2023 results were released on May 18, at 10 am. Students who appeared for the Odisha Matric or class 10th exams can check and download their Odisha Board 10th Rsutl 2023 scorecards on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in, 12 pm onwards.
The BSE Odisha Class 10th Board Exam 2023 was held between March 10 and 17, 2023. According to reports, nearly 6 lakh students have enrolled to take the Odisha Matric Exam 2023 this year.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 OUT Live Updates: Website Crashed
Odisha HSC result 2023 has been declared. Links to check marks will be activated at 12 pm. Students will be able to check their Odisha Board CLass 10th Results on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in, the direct link will be provided here soon.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live: Overall pass percentage revealed
The overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 96.19 per cent
Odisha Education Minister Pramila Malik has declared the www.hsc odisha result.nic.in 2023.
Odisha HSC Result 2023 or Odisha 10th Result 2023 will be declared by BSE President Ramashis Hazra today at 10 am. Students will be able to download their Odisha Matric result scorecards from the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in from 12 pm
BSE Odisha will declare the Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 today, students will be able to download their Odisha HSC Results from the official website -bseodisha.ac.in. Odisha Matriculation Result 2023 Direct Link will also be provided here for the students once the scorecards are available online.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Official websites
odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa/
orissaresults.nic.in
The Board of Secondary Education will declare the Odisha Board 10h Result 2023 on the official website - orissaresults.nic.in today at 10 am. Students will be able to download their Odisha HSC Result 2023 scorecards from the official website and the direct link for the same will be provided here.
BSE Odisha Board Result 2023 Live: Scorecards to be available at 12 PM
The Odisha Matric exam results will be announced by BSE President Ramashis Hazra at 10 a.m., but the scorecards will be available on the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in after 12:00 p.m.
BSE Odisha Board Result 2023 Live: Details mentioned on scorecard
- Exam Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- Qualifying status
- Subjects
- Grades
- School name
- Name of candidate
- Subject-wise marks obtained
- Total marks
- Result name
- Board name
BSE Odisha Board Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check via Digilocker
Step 1: Visit the website digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Now log in with the required details.
Step 5: Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “BSE Odisha.”
Step 6: Pick a category for the 2023 BSE Odisha Class 10 Results.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The Odisha 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.
BSE Odisha Result 2023 Live: How to check result via SMS
- Open the SMS application on your smartphone.
- The message should be sent in a given format – OR10<Rollno> to 5676750.
- Students will receive the BSE Odisha result 2023 10th class on their respective mobile numbers.
BSE Odisha Board Result 2023 Live: Examination details
From March 10 to March 17, 2023, the BSE held the Class 10 board examination. The exam was held in offline mode at several exam venues throughout the state.
BSE Odisha Board Result 2023 Live: SAMS Odisha
After Matric results are announced, students can apply for admission to Class 11 or plus one through the SAMS Odisha portal. More details awaited.
BSE Odisha Result 2023 Live: Alternate websites to check
Class 10 results may be accessible on orissaresults.nic.in in addition to the BSE Odisha websites. Students can utilise this website if they are unable to access the official ones.
BSE Odisha Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check scorecard
- First, go to bseodisha.ac.in or any other result website mentioned here.
- Now, go to the results section.
- Look for the Annual HSC result 2023 link.
- Click on it.
- On the login page, enter your roll number, date of birth and submit.
- Result will be displayed on your screen. Download the page.
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Total students appeared in the examination
This year, over six lakh students took the matriculation exams in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit), and Open School Certificate streams.
BSE Odisha Board Result 2023 Live: Last year trends
Last year, on July 6, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the Odisha 10th results.
BSE Odisha Board Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check
- Visit the official website BSE Odisha -- orissaresults.nic.in
- Click on, the "BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 declared' link
- Enter your roll number and other credentials
- Click on submit and your BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 will be displayed
- Download it and take the printout of the same.
BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Official websites to check
- bseodisha.ac.in
- bseodisha.nic.in
- orissaresults.nic.in
The Odisha HSC result 2023 will be announced tomorrow, May 18 at 10 am on the official website.
The Board of Secondary Education, BSE, Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 or Odisha matric result 2023 date and time has been confirmed by the board authorities and will be released on the main official website at 10 AM.