Live Updates | BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 DECLARED: Odisha Board HSC Result ANNOUNCED On orissaresults.nic.in, Check Steps To Download Scorecard

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, BSE, declared the Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 or Odisha Matriculation Result 2023 today. As per the official schedule, the Odisha HSC 2023 results were released on May 18, at 10 am. Students who appeared for the Odisha Matric or class 10th exams can check and download their Odisha Board 10th Rsutl 2023 scorecards on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in, 12 pm onwards.

The BSE Odisha Class 10th Board Exam 2023 was held between March 10 and 17, 2023. According to reports, nearly 6 lakh students have enrolled to take the Odisha Matric Exam 2023 this year.