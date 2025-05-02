[LIVE] Odisha Board Result 2025 (SHORTLY): BSE Odisha Matric Result Soon At bseodisha.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here

Odisha Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce the Class 10 (Matric) exam results on May 2, 2025, at 4 PM. Students can check their results online from 6 PM on the official website — www.bseodisha.ac.in. School heads will be able to download the Tabulation Register (TR) from the same website starting at 7 PM. This register will help them fill out forms for students who will appear in the Supplementary HSC Exam 2025. This year, more than 5.22 lakh students took the Odisha Class 10 exams, which were held at 3,133 centres across the state from February 21 to March 6, 2025.

This year, over five lakh students appeared for the exam. The provisional mark sheet available online can be used for record-keeping until the original certificates are issued by the schools. These original documents will be distributed within a few days. For students who are not satisfied with their results, BSE will soon share information about the re-evaluation process and other related steps.