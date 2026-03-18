bseb bihar 10th 12th result 2026 news live updates date and time steps to download results check biharboardonline topper list

Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2026 News Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12th (Intermediate) results for 2026 very soon. With evaluation processes reportedly in their final stages, lakhs of students across the state are eagerly waiting for the official declaration.

As per recent updates and media reports, the BSEB Inter result 2026 is likely to be declared in the third or fourth week of March 2026, with strong indications pointing toward a release around March 21–23.

Some reports also suggest that the result could be announced within the next few days, as the evaluation process has already been completed and final preparations are underway.

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Expected Date and Time

As per recent trends and internal updates, the BSEB is likely to release:

Class 12th Result: Expected in March 2026

Class 10th Result: Expected by late March or early April 2026

Expected Time: Around 11 AM to 1 PM (based on past trends)

Where to Check Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2026

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites:

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their scorecards.