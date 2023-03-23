LIVE | BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Matric Result Likely Today, Check Latest Updates Here

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB Matric Result 2023 today, March 23, however, the official confirmation for the release date and time of the Bihar Board Class 10th result is awaited. Once released, students will be able to check and download their Bihar 10th Board Result 2023 from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Over 16 lakh students are waiting for the BSEB Bihar 10th Board examinations which were conducted from February 14 to Feb 22, 2023.

