BSEB BIHAR BOARD RESULTS 2023

LIVE | BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Matric Result Likely Today, Check Latest Updates Here

Bihar Matric Result 2023 Live: BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023  will be soon available on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, scroll down to check the date and time for the announcement of results.

 

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

LIVE | BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Matric Result Likely Today, Check Latest Updates Here
LIVE Blog

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB Matric Result 2023 today, March 23, however, the official confirmation for the release date and time of the Bihar Board Class 10th result is awaited. Once released, students will be able to check and download their Bihar 10th Board Result 2023 from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Over 16 lakh students are waiting for the BSEB Bihar 10th Board examinations which were conducted from February 14 to Feb 22, 2023.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On BSEB Bihar 10th Board Results 2023

23 March 2023
15:32 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date & Time

The BSEB is expected to declare the Bihar Board Matric result anytime soon, however, no official information regarding the date and time of the declaration of result is issued and same is awaited.

 

15:15 PM

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2023

15:14 PM

Bihar 10th Board Result 2023

BSEB is expected to release the Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon. The official timing of the declaration of the BSEB Bihar 10th board results will be provided here soon.

BSEB Bihar Board Results 2023Bihar 10th Board Result 2023BSEB resultssarkari resultbiharboardonline.bihar.gov.inBSEB Matric Result 2023

