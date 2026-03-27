bseb bihar board 10th result 2026 news live check biharboardonline bihar gov in check date and time scorecard

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 very soon. According to reports, the result is expected to be released on March 30 or March 31, 2026. Students who appeared for the exams are now waiting for the board's official confirmation.

Where students can check their results

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their scorecards on multiple official websites, such as:

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results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboard.com.in/matric

Students are advised to keep their roll number and login details ready to avoid last-minute issues.

Recent update on Bihar Board Results

Earlier, the board had already released the Class 12 (Intermediate) results on March 23, 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 85.19%. After this, the focus has now shifted to the Class 10 results, which are expected next.

Exam Dates

The Bihar Board Class 10 exams for 2026 were held from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across various centres in the state.

At present, the evaluation process is in its final stage, which means the result announcement is very close.

What happens on result day?

Bihar Board usually declares results in the presence of the state Education Minister Sunil Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

Along with the results, the board also releases:

Topper list

District-wise performance

Gender-wise pass percentage

What if you are not satisfied with your marks?

Students who are not happy with their marks will have options after the results:

Scrutiny/Rechecking: Apply when the board opens the window

Compartment Exams: For students who fail in one or two subjects

These options give students another chance to improve their results.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be announced very soon, and students should stay prepared. Keep checking the official websites regularly and ensure your login details are ready. With the evaluation process almost complete, the wait is likely to end soon. Stay calm and hopeful as you await your results.