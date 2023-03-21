LIVE Updates | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result (RELEASED) 2023: Arts, Commerce, Science Result OUT, 83.7 Pass Percentage- Check Toppers Here
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 (Link Activated): Check Bihar Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or results.biharboardonline.com. Ayushi Nandan Topped Science Stream
The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) declared Class 12th board results or Bihar Intermediate results on 21 March 2023 at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 for class 12th can check Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com
The Bihar Board Class 12th 2023 exams were held between February 1 and February 14. The BSEB Inter Exams were conducted in two shifts on all exam days. Over 13 lakh students registered for BSEB Class 12 exams 2023. Of these, 6,36,432 were female students and 6,81,795 were male students. On March 3, the Bihar Board released the BSEB Class 12 answer key on its official website (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and allowed students to raise objections till March 6.
Check Bihar Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Percentage of students passed the exam in all 4 streams
- Overall Result 83.07
- Science 83.92
- Commerce 93.85
- Art 82.74
- Vocational Course 85.25
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: Official Website Still Not Responding
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 link has been released. BSEB declared the Bihar Board Result for the Intermediate examinations today, March 21, 2023. However the website is still not responding due to heavy traffic.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: Pass Percentage 2023
This year, a total of 5,13,222 students have secured first division in Bihar board 12th result 2023. Overall pass percentage in Bihar board Inter exam is 83.7 per cent this year.
BSEB Result 2023 Class 12 Live: Toppers Receive Cash Prizes And Laptop
Each girl topper will get Rs 1 lakh, 1 kindle and one laptop, while second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000, 1 kindle, 1 laptop and Rs 50,000, a laptop and a kindle. The fourth and fifth toppers will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop.
BSEB Class 12th Result Live: Commerce Toppers Class 12
Commerce stream has been topped by Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak. They have scored 475 marks or 95% marks.
BSEB Class 12 Result Live Updates: Arts Topper
Mohaddesa has topped the Arts BSEB Class 12th result with 475 marks or 95% marks.
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live: Science Topper
83.93% students have passed in science. Ayushi Nandan has topped Class 12 inter 2023 science exam.
BSEB Class 12 Result Declared Live: Commerce Toppers Class 12
Bihar board Class 12th Result: Website Crashed
Bihar board website, results.biharboardonline.com, has crashed due to heavy traffic on the website. Students can check scores via SMS as well..
Bihar board 12th result 2023 Live: Stream-Wise Toppers
Bihar 12th result 2023 Live: E-Marksheets Today
Students will get their e-marks sheets today. For physical copies of marks sheets, they will have to wait for a few days. It will be distributed by schools.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result Live Updates: Credentials Required To Check Inter Result
Candidates will require the following details from their BSEB hall ticket to check the Bihar Board Inter result 2023.
-Roll code
-Roll number
Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Matric Result 2023: Result Soon
The BSEB matric result 2023 will typically be announced after the declaration of Bihar board inter result.
Bihar 12th result 2023 Live Updates: Press Conference Begins?
Press Conference will begin shortly. BSEB will announce names of toppers and key stats like number of students registered, appeared, absent, passed, pass percentage, stream-wise result, division-wise result, etc in the result press conference. The board will also announce dates for re-evaluation of answer sheets and compartmental examination in the press conference.
BSEB Bihar 12th result 2023 Live: Steps To Check Results On biharboardonline.com
- Go to results.biharboardonline.com.
- Open the Intermediate final examination 2023 result link for your stream.
- Now, enter your roll number and login.
- View and download the scorecard.
BESB Bihar board Inter result 2023 Live: Officials Yet To Arrive
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result Live: Website Crashed
The www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023 result link is showing error right now.
Bihar Class 12th result 2023 Live Updates: Less Than 10 Minutes
BSEB Class 12 Result Live Updates: What is the first division criteria?
The first division will be secured by the students who achieve 300 or more marks in total. Students who scored between 225 and 300 will be awarded second division while the third division will be given to the students who scored between 150 to 225 marks.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Exam Pattern Changed?
This time, the amount of MCQs in the exam have been enhanced by BSEB (which was a move carried from 2018). There were 42 MCQs in the topics, which included both theoretical and practical tests, out of which students had to attempt 35. Students were required to attempt 50 of the 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in question papers worth 100 marks. Question papers for 50 marks featured 30 MCQs, of which 25 were to be answered correctly.
Bihar board BSEB Inter result 2023 Live: Pass Percentage, Result Data Shortly
Key result data like pass percentage, attendance, stream wise result, etc. will be announced by BSEB in the result press conference.
Bihar board inter result 2023 Live: Check These Details On the marksheet
- Student name
- Father’s name
- College name
- Roll code
- Roll number
- Registration number
- Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)
- Subject-wise marks obtained
- Aggregate marks
- Result status
Bihar Board Result 2023: Toppers of BSEB 12th result 2022
Bihar Board 12th result 2022 (Arts)
1. Sangam Raj
2. Shreya kumari
3. Ritika Ratna
Bihar Board 12th result 2022 (Science)
1. Saurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar
2. Raj Kumar
3. Sejal Kumari
Bihar Board 12th result 2022 (Commerce)
1. Ankit Kumar Gupta
2. Vinit Sinha, Piyush Kumar
3. Muskan Singh, Anjali Kumari
BSEB Bihar board Inter results 2023: Toppers List Along With Results
In the result press conference, BSEB will announce names of Science, Arts and Commerce stream toppers.
Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: Login Credentials Required
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result Live Updates: Result In Press Comference
BSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Official Announcement
BESB has officially confirmed the date and time for Bihar board 12th result 2023. The results will be declared at 2 PM today
Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Scorecard
- Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the link that reads "BSEB Intermediate Result 2023"
- In the newly opened window, entre your credentials like roll number and DOB
- Submit and your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen
- Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate result and save it for future reference
Bihar board 12th Result 2023 Live: Pass Percentage Last Year
In last year's BSEB Inter results announced on March 16, the overall pass percentage stood at 80.15%. A total of 13,25,749 candidates wrote the exam, of whom 10,62,557 were declared pass.
Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: More Than 13 Lakh Students
Nearly 13.18 lakh students appeared for BSEB Inter final exams from Science, Arts and Commerce streams in.
Bihar Board Result Live Updates: Today At 2 PM
BSEB official announcement of Inter result date, time
Bihar 12th Board Result Live: Date And Time
BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result Live: Steps To Download Commerce, Science, Arts Scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "BSEB Intermediate Result 2023"
Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre your credentials like roll number and DOB
Step 4: Submit and your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate result and save it for future reference
BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Total Candidates
Bihar Board Inter Result 2023 is expected soon. This year, around 12-13 lakh applicants appeared for the inter exam. Over these many candidates are waiting the declaration of the results.
BSEB Class 12th Result Live Updates
Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2023 Live Updates: Evaluation Process Completed
BSEB has completed the evaluation process for class 12th Bihar board exam and ap per the past trends the board can release the Bihar Intermediate result or 12th board result by the end of this week.
Bihar 12th Board Result Live Updates: Expected Today
As per the latest reports, the Bihar Board Intermediated Results for Arts, Science and Commerce Subjects is expected to be declared today on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, however official confirmation for the same is awaited.
