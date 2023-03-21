LIVE Updates | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Inter Result To Be DECLARED Today, 21 March At 4 PM On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in - Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

Bihar 12th Board Result Live Updates: The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12th board results or Bihar Intermediate results soon. As per the latest reports, the BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results today, 21 March 2023 at 4 PM. However, an official confirmation on the release date and time for the Bihar 12th board Result is awaited. Once released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 for class 12th will be able to Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar Board Class 12th 2023 exams were held between February 1 and February 14. The BSEB Inter Exams were conducted in two shifts on all exam days. Over 13 lakh students registered for BSEB Class 12 exams 2023. Of these, 6,36,432 were female students and 6,81,795 were male students. On March 3, the Bihar Board released the BSEB Class 12 answer key on its official website (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and allowed students to raise objections till March 6.