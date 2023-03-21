LIVE Updates | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023(TODAY): Inter Result To Be DECLARED At 2 PM- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 (OUT) LIVE Updates: Check Bihar Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Trending Photos
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 (OUT) LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12th board results or Bihar Intermediate results soon. As per the latest reports, the BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results today, 21 March 2023 at 4 PM. However, an official confirmation on the release date and time for the Bihar 12th board Result is awaited. Once released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 for class 12th will be able to Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com
The Bihar Board Class 12th 2023 exams were held between February 1 and February 14. The BSEB Inter Exams were conducted in two shifts on all exam days. Over 13 lakh students registered for BSEB Class 12 exams 2023. Of these, 6,36,432 were female students and 6,81,795 were male students. On March 3, the Bihar Board released the BSEB Class 12 answer key on its official website (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and allowed students to raise objections till March 6.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On Bihar Board 12th Results 2023
Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: More Than 13 Lakh Students
Nearly 13.18 lakh students appeared for BSEB Inter final exams from Science, Arts and Commerce streams in.
Bihar Board Result Live Updates: Today At 2 PM
BSEB official announcement of Inter result date, time
“Mr. Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today on 21.03.2023 at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Prof. Chandrashekhar,” BSEB twitted in Hindi.
Bihar 12th Board Result Live: Date And Time
BSEB is expected to release the Bihar Board 12th result or Inermediate result anytime soon today as the evaluation process has concluded, however, an official confirmation on the date and time for the declaration of the result is awaited, candidates are advised to visit BSEB official website for updates or follow this live blog.
BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result Live: Steps To Download Commerce, Science, Arts Scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "BSEB Intermediate Result 2023"
Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre your credentials like roll number and DOB
Step 4: Submit and your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate result and save it for future reference
BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Total Candidates
Bihar Board Inter Result 2023 is expected soon. This year, around 12-13 lakh applicants appeared for the inter exam. Over these many candidates are waiting the declaration of the results.
BSEB Class 12th Result Live Updates
Students who are waiting for their Bihar 12th Board Result 2023 can follow Zee News Live Updates as all the latest information will be published here.
Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2023 Live Updates: Evaluation Process Completed
BSEB has completed the evaluation process for class 12th Bihar board exam and ap per the past trends the board can release the Bihar Intermediate result or 12th board result by the end of this week.
Bihar 12th Board Result Live Updates: Expected Today
As per the latest reports, the Bihar Board Intermediated Results for Arts, Science and Commerce Subjects is expected to be declared today on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, however official confirmation for the same is awaited.
More Stories