CAT 2025 Result LIVE: IIM Kozhikode Released Scorecards- Check Direct Link To Download And Other Details Here

CAT 2025 Result LIVE: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) results today, December 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

With the CAT 2025 results now declared, the next step in the MBA admission process begins. IIMs and other participating institutes will soon release their shortlists based on CAT scores, academic background, and work experience. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Written Ability Tests, Group Discussions, and Personal Interviews.

