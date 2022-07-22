CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the 10th result today, July 22. CBSE board 10th result will be available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in by 2 PM today. The CBSE board has already announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.

CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet. ALSO READ: CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th DECLARED, get direct link here

