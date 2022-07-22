CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE updates: CBSE class 10 Result TODAY at cbseresults.nic.in, check time direct link digilocker here
CBSE 10th result 2022 to be declared today at cbseresults.nic.in by 2 PM, scroll down for latest updates and other details
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the 10th result today, July 22. CBSE board 10th result will be available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in by 2 PM today. The CBSE board has already announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.
CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet. ALSO READ: CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th DECLARED, get direct link here
CBSE Class 10th Board result 2022: How to check results via Digilocker
Step 1: Log in to Digilocker on the app or through the website.
Step 2: Click on 'Central Board Of Secondary Education'.
Step 3: Select 'CBSE Class 10 result 2022'
Step 4: Login to download CBSE Class 10th results
Step 5: Your CBSE Result 2022 will be displayed
Step 6: Download it and take the print out of the same.
CBSE Board Result 2022: Class 10th Results 2022 on Pariksha Sangam
CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be made available on Pariksha Sangam for Schools. Previously, the board would send the results via email and the CBSE portal. The Pariksha Sangam portal was launched by the board this year. The board will upload school-specific results there. The CBSE 10th pass percentage for this year will be announced alongside the results. The CBSE Class 10 passing percentage in 2021 was 99.4 percent, while the passing percentage in 2020 was 91.46 percent.
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2022: Class 10th result to be declared soon
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 will be available on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and other platforms shortly. Over 21 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the release of their CBSE class 10 results for Term 2. The results would be made available online by the board. Meanwhile, the CBSE board released the class 12th results at 10 a.m. The overall pass rate was Girls received an overall pass percentage of 94.54 percent, while boys received a pass percentage of 91.25 percent.
