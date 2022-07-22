cbseresults.nic.in Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED LIVE: Check CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2022 Direct Link, Download Scorecrad from digilocker @cbse.gov.in
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the 10th result today, July 22. CBSE board 10th result will be available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in by 2 PM today. The CBSE board has already announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.
CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet. ALSO READ: CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th DECLARED, get direct link here
CBSE Board result 2022: Where to check class 10th results
The CBSE 10th result 2022 is now available at cbseresult.nic.in. Students can access their results online by entering their Roll number, school number, and admit card number. The CBSE 10th admit card contains all of the necessary information. The CBSE scorecard link 2022 for Class 10 and 12 is now available on the CBSE result website.
CBSE Board Result 2022: Pass Percentage this year
Class 10 Result 2022 pass percentage is 94.4 percent. The direct link for the official website is activated, students can check the results via the official link and the result is also available on other alternate websites also.
CBSE Board Result 2022: Class 10th result direct link activated
CBSE 10th Result 2022 link has been activated now and is available on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in. Students can click on the direct link given here to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2022.
CBSE Board Result 2022: Class 10th result announced today
The CBSE finally declared CBSE 10th Result 2022. Students can also check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 at this number – 7738299899.
CBSE Board Result: Class 10th Results to be out shortly
Umang app CBSE Result 2022 is eagerly anticipated and sought after by thousands of students. Everyone is informed that similar to the 12th result, the CBSE 10th result 2022 link on the Umang app will be available within few minutes. Stay tuned and keep your roll numbers handy because the results for all students will be available soon.
CBSE Board Result 2022: Class 10th results to be declared shortly
The CBSE 10th Result 2022 will shortly be declared on CBSE’s official website.
CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Compartment Exam Information
CBSE compartment exam 2022 notification or update has not been released yet. CBSE 10th result is expected to release today, it is speculated board will release CBSE Compartment exam 2022 update after class 10th result. Candidates are advised to keep checking their DigiLocker accounts for the latest result updates along with the website.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Class 12th results are announced on the official website
CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be available soon as well. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 mark sheets are already available on Digi locker and Pariksha Sangam. The link to check results at cbseresults.nic.in is not active. According to the information shared, the CBSE 10th Result is also expected to be released by 2 p.m. today.
CBSE Class 10th result 2022: What CBSE says in its official notice
“After activation of DigiLocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the ‘issued documents’ section. The student-wise security PIN file is being given in schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Security PIN to individual students,” CBSE’s official notification reads.
CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Migration Certificate to be available on the main website
CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Minimum marks required to pass the examination
CBSE Class 10 results are still pending. Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in each subject to pass the CBSE Class 10 Exam. More information is awaited. The CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam took place from April 26 to May 24, 2022. The exam was given in several locations while adhering to all of the covid-19 protocols.
Class 10th result 2022: Third-Party websites to check results
Alternatively, students can check the CBSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS, IVRS, UMANG App, and other third-party websites. It is advisable for candidates to cross-verify their mark sheet from their respective school or board authorities.
CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Websites to check result
- cbse.gov.in
- results.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- digilocker.gov.in.
The official website of CBSE board (results.cbse.nic.in) might crash or slow down. If any student faces such a situation, then he/she must be advised not to panic.
CBSE Class 10th Board result 2022: How to check results via Digilocker
Step 1: Log in to Digilocker on the app or through the website.
Step 2: Click on 'Central Board Of Secondary Education'.
Step 3: Select 'CBSE Class 10 result 2022'
Step 4: Login to download CBSE Class 10th results
Step 5: Your CBSE Result 2022 will be displayed
Step 6: Download it and take the print out of the same.
CBSE Board Result 2022: Class 10th Results 2022 on Pariksha Sangam
CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be made available on Pariksha Sangam for Schools. Previously, the board would send the results via email and the CBSE portal. The Pariksha Sangam portal was launched by the board this year. The board will upload school-specific results there. The CBSE 10th pass percentage for this year will be announced alongside the results. The CBSE Class 10 passing percentage in 2021 was 99.4 percent, while the passing percentage in 2020 was 91.46 percent.
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2022: Class 10th result to be declared soon
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 will be available on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and other platforms shortly. Over 21 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the release of their CBSE class 10 results for Term 2. The results would be made available online by the board. Meanwhile, the CBSE board released the class 12th results at 10 a.m. The overall pass rate was Girls received an overall pass percentage of 94.54 percent, while boys received a pass percentage of 91.25 percent.
