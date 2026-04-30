CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: Results to be announced shortly at cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in

CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 12 Result 2026 soon on its official website at cbse.gov.in. As per the latest updates, the results are likely in mid-May 2026. Although the official notification regarding the results have not been made yet.

This year, CBSE introduced a digital evaluation system to enhance accuracy and minimize delays associated with manual checking, resulting in a faster on-screen marking process. The Class 12 board exams were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, and the evaluation process is reportedly in its final stage.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website as well as through platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG App.

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Where to check CBSE class 12th resullts?

Once the results are out, students can check their class 12th scorecard at the official webiste given below:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

What credentials are required to check the CBSE class 12th result?

To log in and view their results, students need their login credentials that are given below:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth (in some cases)