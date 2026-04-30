CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: Results to be announced shortly at cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in
CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the class 12th results soon on the official website: cbse.gov.in. Once the results are released. students can check using their login details.
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CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 12 Result 2026 soon on its official website at cbse.gov.in. As per the latest updates, the results are likely in mid-May 2026. Although the official notification regarding the results have not been made yet.
This year, CBSE introduced a digital evaluation system to enhance accuracy and minimize delays associated with manual checking, resulting in a faster on-screen marking process. The Class 12 board exams were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, and the evaluation process is reportedly in its final stage.
Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website as well as through platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG App.
Where to check CBSE class 12th resullts?
Once the results are out, students can check their class 12th scorecard at the official webiste given below:
cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
What credentials are required to check the CBSE class 12th result?
To log in and view their results, students need their login credentials that are given below:
Roll Number
School Number
Admit Card ID
Date of Birth (in some cases)
CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live: How to download scorecard via UMANG app
To download the result with the help of the UMANG app, students need to register first with their mobile number and then follow the instructions given below:
Search CBSE in app
Tap Class 12 Result
Enter roll number + DOB
Click Submit
View result
Download PDF marksheet
CBSE 12th Result News 2026 Live: How to check CBSE class 12 result via DigiLocker?
The board will release CBSE class 12th result 2026 on DigiLocker as well. Students can check their results by following the instructions given below:
Open DigiLocker
Login / Sign up with mobile number
Go to Issued Documents
Select Central Board of Secondary Education
Enter Roll No., School No., Admit Card ID
Click Get Document
Download your Marksheet & Certificate
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