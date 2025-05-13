CBSE Board Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: Class 10th Result To Be OUT ANYTIME Now- Check Latest Update Here

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 board exam results today. Once released, students can check their results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12 results have already been declared. To access their scorecards, students need to enter details such as their roll number, date of birth, and school number as mentioned on their admit cards. Besides the official websites, results will also be available through the UMANG mobile app, DigiLocker, and the IVRS system. The CBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, in offline mode. This year, over 24.12 lakh students appeared for the exams across 84 subjects.

In comparison, last year’s Class 10 results were declared on May 13, with the exams held from February 15 to March 13. In 2023, the board announced the results on May 12.