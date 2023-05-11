topStoriesenglish2605992
cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE 12th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Class 12th Board Result Declared; No Toppers' List This Year

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023 (DECLARED) Live Updates: Check CBSE Class 12th result 2023 / CBSE Board Result 2023, Pass Percentage and Toppers List at official website- cbseresults.nic.in. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 12:46 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

CBSE Board 12th Result 2023 OUT Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE 12th Result 2023 declared on the official website-results.cbse.nic.in. Students can now check the results from the official websites and the direct link provided here.

CBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Direct Link

According to the reports, the CBSE 10th Result is expected to be released this week only. Once declared, candidates would be able to check them on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Total Students

As per CBSE, around 21 lakh students appeared for the 10th Board exams and around 16 lakh appeared for the 12th Board exams. The results for the same are expected soon. On February 15, 2023, CBSE Board Exams 2023 began. The Class 10th examinations ended on March 21, 2023, while the Class 12th examinations ended on April 5, 2023. 

12 May 2023
12:43 PM

CBSE Board Result 2023: Class 12th Result Declared, Class 10th Result Anytime

12th Result OUT, Class 10th Results To Be Declared Anytime- Check Here

11:54 AM

CBSE Class 12th Result Declared Live

Cbse class 12th result are out- Here's how to check result via sms

11:26 AM

CBSE 12th Result Declared

Students can now check their 12th board results on the official website- https://cbseresults.nic.in or through the direct link given here 

11:02 AM

CBSE 12th Board Result OUT

CBSE has declared the CBSE 12th Board Result 2023 on the official website- https://results.cbse.nic.in/, students can now check their Class 12th scorecards from the official website or through the direct link here

11:02 AM

CBSE 12th Board Result Declared

07:58 AM

CBSE Board Result 2023

Students looking for the answer to the question "If CBSE Class 10, 12 result out" must note that CBSE Result 2023 are NOT declared and the board will soon announce the release date and time for the CBSE 10, 12 results 2023.

12:01 PM

CBSE Class10, 12 result 2023 Live: Login credentials required to check scorecard

- Roll number
- Date of birth
- School number
- Admit card ID

11:57 AM

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Fake notice viral on social media

Yesterday, a fake notice went viral on social media regarding the release of CBSE Results which mentioned the date and time also. However, CBSE clarified the fake notice and advised students to be aware of the fake alerts.

 

11:52 AM

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 Live: Passing Marks

Candidates must score a minimum of 33% in every subject in order to pass the CBSE Board examination. Candidates have to score passing grades on both internal and external papers. Internal papers consist of class tests, assignments, and projects, while external papers consist of the final exam.

11:49 AM

CBSE Board Result Date and Time Live: How to check results via Digilocker

1. Go to the digilocker.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for CBSE Board exam 2023 results

3. Enter the required information

4. Submit and check your result

11:48 AM

CBSE Class10, 12 Board Result 2023 Live: Website to check scorecard

Once declared, candidates would be able to check it on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

11:43 AM

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Result to be out anytime

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the CBSE Result 2023 soon on the official website.

