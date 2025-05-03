[LIVE] CBSE Board Result 2025: CBSE Class 10th and 12th Scorecard (SOON) at cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Board Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2024-25 academic session soon on its official website. However, the board has not announced any specific date for the release date but the results are expected in the mid May 2025, based on past trends. In 2024, CBSE declared the results on May 13, and in 2023, they came out on May 12. In 2022, the results were delayed due to the pandemic and were announced on July 22. If the board follows its usual schedule, students can expect their results by mid or late May 2025.

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th examination took place from 15th February, 2025 to 18th March, 2025. In 2024, the examination was held from 15th February to 13th March, 2025 and a total of 21,84,117 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 exams. Out of these, 21,65,805 appeared, and 20,16,779 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.12 per cent. For Class 12, 16,80,256 students had registered, with 16,60,511 appearing for the exams. Of these, 14,50,174 students cleared the exams, recording a pass percentage of 87.33 per cent. The pass percentages for both Class 10 and Class 12 remained the same as in 2023-93.12 per cent and 87.33 per cent respectively.