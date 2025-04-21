[LIVE] CBSE Board Result 2025 (ANYTIME): Class 10th, 12th Result Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in- Here's How To Check Scorecard
CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE: Candidates need to score at least 33% marks to pass the exam. Those who score below this will be considered failed. Scroll down for the latest updates.
Trending Photos
CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2024–25 academic year. Although the official date has not been confirmed yet, the results are expected in the last week of May 2025, based on past trends. In 2024, CBSE declared the results on May 13, and in 2023, they came out on May 12. In 2022, the results were delayed due to the pandemic and were announced on July 22. If the board follows its usual schedule, students can expect their results by mid or late May 2025.
In 2024, a total of 21,84,117 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 exams. Out of these, 21,65,805 appeared, and 20,16,779 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.12%. For Class 12, 16,80,256 students had registered, with 16,60,511 appearing for the exams. Of these, 14,50,174 students cleared the exams, recording a pass percentage of 87.33%. The pass percentages for both Class 10 and Class 12 remained the same as in 2023 — 93.12% and 87.33% respectively.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on CBSE Board Results 2025.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result LIVE: Websites to check result
Once announced, students can view their CBSE board results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. To access the scorecard, they’ll need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and the security pin shown on the result page.
CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of results
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for the 2024–25 academic year. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.