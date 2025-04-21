CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2024–25 academic year. Although the official date has not been confirmed yet, the results are expected in the last week of May 2025, based on past trends. In 2024, CBSE declared the results on May 13, and in 2023, they came out on May 12. In 2022, the results were delayed due to the pandemic and were announced on July 22. If the board follows its usual schedule, students can expect their results by mid or late May 2025.

In 2024, a total of 21,84,117 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 exams. Out of these, 21,65,805 appeared, and 20,16,779 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.12%. For Class 12, 16,80,256 students had registered, with 16,60,511 appearing for the exams. Of these, 14,50,174 students cleared the exams, recording a pass percentage of 87.33%. The pass percentages for both Class 10 and Class 12 remained the same as in 2023 — 93.12% and 87.33% respectively.