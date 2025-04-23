[LIVE] CBSE Board Result 2025 (SOON): Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Released Soon At cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 exam results 2025 soon. Based on previous years, the results may be out by mid-May. To check their mark sheet, students will need to enter their roll number, school number, and date of birth. The results will be available on the official website — results.cbse.nic.in. Other websites students can use include cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in. CBSE is also expected to share the official result date soon on its social media pages. In the past, results were declared on May 13 in 2024 and May 12 in 2023.

Last year, 93.60 percent of students passed the CBSE Class 10 board exams, while 87.98 percent cleared the Class 12 exams. Girls performed better than boys, with a 2.04 percent higher pass rate in Class 10 and a 6.40 percent lead in Class 12.