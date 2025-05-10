[LIVE] CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 OUT Today? - Check www.cbse.gov.in for Latest Updates

CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 soon, although the official date and time have not been confirmed yet. Over the past three years, CBSE has followed a trend of activating the result links shortly before officially declaring the results. Once released, students will be able to access their results on CBSE’s official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in. Last year, the board declared the results on May 13, so based on past trends, this year’s results are likely to be announced sometime next week.

This year, CBSE has also introduced updated procedures for handling result-related grievances, with a focus on greater transparency. Students can now request a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for mark verification or re-evaluation — a move aimed at ensuring a fairer and more transparent post-result process.