CBSE BOARD RESULT 2025

CBSE Board Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 To Be OUT SOON- Here's How To Check Scorecards Via Digilocker

CBSE Result 2025 LIVE: Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 examinations, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 11:06 AM IST|Source:
CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE
CBSE Result 2025 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. Although the exact time has not been confirmed, an official update is likely to be shared shortly on the CBSE website. Typically, results for both classes are released on the same day, but it is still unclear if that will be the case this year.

Once declared, students can check and download their digital marksheets from the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. The marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website. This year, more than 44 lakh students registered for the CBSE board exams, including approximately 24.12 lakh for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 93.60% for Class 10 and 87.98% for Class 12, showing a slight improvement over the previous year's result.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on CBSE Results 2025.

12 May 2025
11:05 IST

CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE: Websites to check result

Students can check their CBSE results on the following official websites:

— cbse.gov.in
— results.cbse.nic.in
— cbseresults.nic.in

 

10:17 IST

CBSE Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release of results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the Class 10 and 12 results for the 2024–25 academic year shortly.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

