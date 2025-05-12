CBSE Result 2025 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. Although the exact time has not been confirmed, an official update is likely to be shared shortly on the CBSE website. Typically, results for both classes are released on the same day, but it is still unclear if that will be the case this year.

Once declared, students can check and download their digital marksheets from the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. The marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website. This year, more than 44 lakh students registered for the CBSE board exams, including approximately 24.12 lakh for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 93.60% for Class 10 and 87.98% for Class 12, showing a slight improvement over the previous year's result.