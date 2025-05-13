CBSE Board Result 2025 (OUT) Live: Class 12th Result DECLARED At cbseresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here
CBSE Result 2025: Students can view their scores on official websites like cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and also via the UMANG app. 87.98 percent of students have successfully cleared the exams, details below.
Trending Photos
CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 results for the 2025 academic session today, May 13. Students can view their scores on official websites like cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and also via the UMANG app. This year, over 42 lakh students took part in the CBSE board exams held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams wrapped up on April 4.
To pass, students need a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. The board may grant grace marks to candidates who are short by one or two marks to help them qualify.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates.
CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Regions With Lowest Performace
Out of the 17 regions, Prayagraj, Noida, and Bhopal recorded the lowest pass percentages, with 79.53 per cent, 81.29 per cent, and 82.14 per cent respectively in CBSE Class 12th Board results 2025.
CBSE Class 12th Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Result Of Delhi
A total of 3,08,105 students from the CBSE Delhi region registered for the Class 12 board exams. Out of these, 3,06,733 students appeared for the exams, and 2,91,962 successfully passed. This results in an overall pass percentage of 95.18 per cent.
CBSE Board Result LIVE Updates: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage of 2025
The Pass percentage of female students stands at 91.25 per cent this year, while the pass percentage of male students at 85.31 per cent in 2025 Class 12th board examination.
CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Result of Delhi East Region
In the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2025, the Delhi East region has achieved the pass percentage of 95.06 per cent. Out of 1,80,162 students who registered for the exam, 1,79,422 appeared, and 1,70,551 successfully passed the examination.
CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Things Required To Access The Result
To check the CBSE Result 2025, students are required to enter specific details, including their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. These credentials are essential for accessing the results on the official CBSE result portal.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: Pass Percentage
CBSE Result 2025 has been declared, with over 16 lakh students participating in the Class 12 board examinations this year. A total of 17,04,367 students had registered for the exam, out of which 16,92,794 appeared. Among them, 14,96,307 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.
CBSE Class 12th result 2025 LIVE: Here's how to download via Digilocker
Go to the official DigiLocker website: www.digilocker.gov.in.
Click on the “Login” option and enter your registered details.
Once logged in, select the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results.
Provide the required information and click on “Submit.”
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download and save or print a copy for future use.
CBSE Results 2025 Live: Class 12 Result Declared
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.