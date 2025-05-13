CBSE Board Result 2025 (OUT) Live: Class 12th Result DECLARED At cbseresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 results for the 2025 academic session today, May 13. Students can view their scores on official websites like cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and also via the UMANG app. This year, over 42 lakh students took part in the CBSE board exams held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams wrapped up on April 4.

To pass, students need a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. The board may grant grace marks to candidates who are short by one or two marks to help them qualify.