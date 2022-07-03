CBSE Board Results 2022 DATE LIVE updates: Class 10th, 12th term- 2 results to be announced at cbseresults.nic.in by the end of July - Check details
The CBSE board results 2022 for classes 10th and 12th will be declared by the end of July at the official website cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
CBSE Result 2022: The CBSE Term -2 results for classes 10th and 12th will be released soon. As per the latest media reports, the board is planning to release the CBSE 10th & 12th results by the end of July. As per the sources, the results for classes 10th and 12th will be declared by the end of July as the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July. Earlier, various media reports suggested that the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) would release the class 10th, and 12th term-2 results by July 4.
Talking to an English Daily, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Exams, CBSE said that the evaluation process is going as per schedule, and the result date and time will be revealed soon. “The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students.”
Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & LIVE updates on CBSE 10th & 12 Results 2022
CBSE Result 2022: Important circular sent to schools
CBSE has sent an important circular to the affiliated schools, asking them to be ready for the results.
CBSE Result 2022: Parikhsha Sangam portal
CBSE has launched the Pariksha Sangam portal that will streamline the process of all board exam-related activities such as school results, board results, exam reference Materials, click here for more details.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Here's to download your scorecard
- Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as your roll number.
- Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen.
- Take a printout of it for future reference.
CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: Exam Date
CBSE Board has conducted the Class 10th Term 2 Examination from 26 April to 24 May 2022
CBSE Results 2022: Final Results
Once CBSE term 2 results for Classes 10 and 12 are declared, the board will also declare the final Class 10 and 12 results which will include both Term 1 and Term 2 results.
CBSE Board Results 2022: Evaluation Process
The CBSE 10th result evaluation process has concluded in all centers, and the marks have been sent for final compilation.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022
Over 35 lakh students anxiously await the class 10 and 12 Term-2 exam results.
Earlier, the CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 board results around July 4 and Class 12 board results around July 10, however the CBSE Results 2022 are now expected by the end July.
More Stories