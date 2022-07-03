CBSE Result 2022: The CBSE Term -2 results for classes 10th and 12th will be released soon. As per the latest media reports, the board is planning to release the CBSE 10th & 12th results by the end of July. As per the sources, the results for classes 10th and 12th will be declared by the end of July as the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July. Earlier, various media reports suggested that the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) would release the class 10th, and 12th term-2 results by July 4.

Talking to an English Daily, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Exams, CBSE said that the evaluation process is going as per schedule, and the result date and time will be revealed soon. “The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students.”

