NewsEducation
CBSE 10TH RESULT 2022

CBSE Board Results 2022 DATE LIVE updates: Class 10th, 12th term- 2 results to be announced at cbseresults.nic.in by the end of July - Check details

The CBSE board results 2022 for classes 10th and 12th will be declared by the end of July at the official website cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

CBSE Board Results 2022 DATE LIVE updates: Class 10th, 12th term- 2 results to be announced at cbseresults.nic.in by the end of July - Check details
LIVE Blog

CBSE Result 2022: The CBSE Term -2 results for classes 10th and 12th will be released soon. As per the latest media reports, the board is planning to release the CBSE 10th & 12th results by the end of July. As per the sources, the results for classes 10th and 12th will be declared by the end of July as the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July. Earlier, various media reports suggested that the  CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) would release the class 10th, and 12th term-2 results by July 4.

Talking to an English Daily, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Exams, CBSE said that the evaluation process is going as per schedule, and the result date and time will be revealed soon. “The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students.” 

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & LIVE updates on CBSE 10th & 12 Results 2022

Live TV

03 July 2022
08:05 AM

CBSE Result 2022: Important circular sent to schools

CBSE has sent an important circular to the affiliated schools, asking them to be ready for the results.

08:03 AM

CBSE Result 2022: Parikhsha Sangam portal

CBSE has launched the Pariksha Sangam portal that will streamline the process of all board exam-related activities such as school results, board results, exam reference Materials, click here for more details.

08:02 AM

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Here's to download your scorecard

  • Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as your roll number.
  • Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen.
  • Take a printout of it for future reference.
08:01 AM

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: Exam Date

CBSE Board has conducted the Class 10th Term 2 Examination from 26 April to 24 May 2022

07:59 AM

CBSE Results 2022: Final Results

Once CBSE term 2 results for Classes 10 and 12 are declared,  the board will also declare the final Class 10 and 12 results which will include both Term 1 and Term 2 results.

07:59 AM

CBSE Board Results 2022: Evaluation Process

The CBSE 10th result evaluation process has concluded in all centers, and the marks have been sent for final compilation.

07:57 AM

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022

Over 35 lakh students anxiously await the class 10 and 12 Term-2 exam results.

07:53 AM

Earlier, the CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 board results around July 4 and Class 12 board results around July 10, however the CBSE Results 2022 are now expected by the end July. 

cbse 10th result 202210th cbse resultCBSE 10th Resultcbse result datecbse 2022 result dateclass 10 cbse result 2022class 10 cbse resultresult class 10 cbse 2022cbse 12h result 2022CBSE 12th Resultcbse 12 result 2022cbse class 12 result 2022cbse class 12 resultclass 10th result 2022 cbsecbse 10th result 2022 latest update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?