CBSE Board Results 2022 LIVE updates: Class 10th, 12th Term- 2 result dates to be announced SOON at cbseresults.nic.in- Check details

The CBSE board results 2022 for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be declared by the end of July at the official website cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

CBSE Board Results 2022 LIVE updates: Class 10th, 12th Term- 2 result dates to be announced SOON at cbseresults.nic.in- Check details
CBSE Board Results 2022 LIVE updates: The CBSE Term-2 results for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be released soon. As per the latest media reports, the board is planning to release the CBSE 10th & 12th results by the end of July. As per the sources, the results for classes 10th and 12th will be declared by the end of July as the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Result 2022 date, time soon. Once released, the CBSE 10th, 12th board results will be available for the students on the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022 Zee Poll: Students want ‘Best Of Either Terms Subject Wise’ marks, check how they voted

Earlier, various media reports suggested that the  CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) would release the class 10th, and 12th term-2 results by July 4.

05 July 2022
08:14 AM

CBSE Result 2022

Students demand ' best of either term subject wise' ahead of CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022; here's what people voted for on Zee Poll

08:09 AM

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022

CBSE students across the country have launched an online movement demanding the CBSE Results 2022 on the basis of 'best of either term subject wise'....read details here

08:06 AM

CBSE Board Result 2022: Pariksha Sangam

The CBSE recently launched the Pariksha Sangam portal. Many people are anticipating the release of the CBSE 10th Result on Pariksha Sangam. A quick glance at the portal, on the other hand, confirms that it has been configured for interaction between schools and offices, read more here

08:03 AM

CBSE Result 2022

With the delay in the CBSE class 10th result, the CBSE result topic has become a meme fest on social media...read more here

08:00 AM

CBSE 10th Term 2 result 2022: Over 21 lakh students waiting for result

Over 21 lakh students of Class 10 are waiting for the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 which is expected to be released the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in soon.

07:59 AM

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022

As per the latest media reports, board officials have told that the evaluation process is underway and 10th, 12th results will be announced by the end of this month which is July.

