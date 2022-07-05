CBSE Board Results 2022 LIVE updates: The CBSE Term-2 results for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be released soon. As per the latest media reports, the board is planning to release the CBSE 10th & 12th results by the end of July. As per the sources, the results for classes 10th and 12th will be declared by the end of July as the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Result 2022 date, time soon. Once released, the CBSE 10th, 12th board results will be available for the students on the official website- cbseresults.nic.in.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022 Zee Poll: Students want ‘Best Of Either Terms Subject Wise’ marks, check how they voted

Earlier, various media reports suggested that the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) would release the class 10th, and 12th term-2 results by July 4.

Live TV