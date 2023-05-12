cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: CBSE 10th Board Result Declared Direct Link Activated, 93.12% Pass Exams

CBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2023. Students can now check and download their Class 10 results on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in following the simple steps or through the direct link given below.

This year over 38 lakh students have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th of which 21,86,940 students registered for class 10th board exams across the country. The CBSE concluded the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for the 10th and 12th on April 5, 2023. The board has already declared the CBSE 12th Result 2023 on the official website, students can click on the Direct Link provided here to check their 12th board scorecards.

