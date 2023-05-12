topStoriesenglish2606431
CBSE RESULT 2023

cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: CBSE 10th Board Result Declared Direct Link Activated, 93.12% Pass Exams

CBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT) LIVE Updates : Check CBSE 10th Board Results 2023 / CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 02:41 PM IST|Source:

cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: CBSE 10th Board Result Declared Direct Link Activated, 93.12% Pass Exams
CBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2023. Students can now check and download their Class 10 results on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in following the simple steps or through the direct link given below.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Direct Link

This year over 38 lakh students have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th of which 21,86,940 students registered for class 10th board exams across the country. The CBSE concluded the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for the 10th and 12th on April 5, 2023. The board has already declared the CBSE 12th Result 2023 on the official website, students can click on the Direct Link provided here to check their 12th board scorecards.

Check CBSE 10th Result 2023 / CBSE Board Result 2023 / CBSE Board Clsss 10th Result at official website - cbseresults.nic.in.

Stay Tuned To Zee News Fore Latest & Live Updates On CBSE 10th Result 2023

12 May 2023
14:16 PM

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps To Download 10th Board Scorecards

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

· Click on CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

14:16 PM

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Where to check 

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

14:10 PM

CBSE 10th Result 2023: 2016779 candidates pass 

This year 2016779 candidates have passed the Class 10 board examination. The overall pass percentage is 93.12 percent. 

14:06 PM

CBSE 10th Board Result Declared

CBSE has declared Class 10th Board Result 2023 on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in, students can check the CBSE 12th results 2023 via the official website or through the direct link given here

 

13:50 PM

CBSE Board 10th Result Declared 

CBSE 10th Result 2023 is now available on the official website- cbseresults.nic.in,  students can now check their results on the official website or through the direct link given here

13:33 PM

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Declared

The central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for the CBSE Class 10 students.

13:32 PM

CBSE Board Class 10th Result Declared

Students who appeared for the Class 10 CBSE examinations 2023 can now check and download the results through this Direct Link
 

13:19 PM

CBSE 10th Board Result 2023 Latest Update

The CBSE will declare the Class 10th Board Results 2023 on the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in by next week.  According to The Indian Express report, senior official of CBSE has confirmed that the board is preparing to declare the CBSE 10th results by next week. “We are doing all the necessary preparations and making sure that we release Class 10 result before next week," The Indian Express quoted the official.

 

12:16 PM

CBSE 10th Board Result 2023 Date 

The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE 10th Results on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in, students waiting for the results are advised to check the official website.

12:05 PM

CBSE 10th Results 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include assignments, projects, and class tests while external papers are the final exam. Candidates who fail to secure minimum passing scores those students can apply for the compartment exam.

12:04 PM

CBSE 10th Board Result SOON

CBSE Board Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2023 - DECLARED’ link

Step 3: Fill in the required details like CBSE roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE Board 10th results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download your CBSE 10th Result 2023.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

12:01 PM

CBSE 10th Result 2023

CBSE will soon declare the Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website- https://cbseresults.nic.in/, students are advised to visit the official website and stay tuned to Zee News Live Blogs for latest Updates.

