LIVE Updates | CBSE CTET Exam Dates 2022: Exams in last week of Dec, Admit cards releasing SOON

CBSE CTET Exam Dates, Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022 exam date and release the admit cards for the same on its official website- ctet.nic.in. As per the latest reports the CBSE is expected to conduct the computer-based test or CBT mode exam for CTET 2022 in the last week of December and CTET 2022 Admit cards will be available for the candidates on the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in a week before the scheduled examination. However, the board has yet not confirmed the date for the CTET 2022 exam and an official confirmation for the same is awaited.

CTET 2022 Exam

The CTET examination will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.