CBSE CTET 2022 LIVE | Exams dates, admit cards releasing SOON, check updates
CBSE CTET Exam Dates, Admit Card 2022 Latest Updates: The CBSE is expected to release CTET 2022 exam dates by the end of December. The CTET Admit cards will be available for candidates on the official website ctet.nic.in a week before the exam date.
Trending Photos
CBSE CTET Exam Dates, Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET 2022 exam dates and admit cards soon. Board is expected to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022 exam date and release the admit cards for the same on its official website- ctet.nic.in by the end of this month. As per the latest reports, the CBSE is expected to commence CTET 2022 exam in the last week of December.
CTET Admit Cards 2022 Dates
CTET 2022 Admit cards will be available for the candidates on the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in a week before the scheduled examination. However, the board has yet not confirmed the date for the CTET 2022 exam and an official confirmation for the same is awaited.
CTET 2022 Exam
The CTET examination will be conducted in the CBT mode in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.
Stay tuned to Zee News for latest and live updates on CBSE CTET 2022
CTET 2022 Live updates: CTET Admit Card
CBSE will release the CTET 2022 Admit cards a week before the exam dates, candidates will be able to download the CTET admit card from the official website- ctet.nic.in as soon as released by the CBSE.
CTET 2022 Live Updates: CTET Exam date
The CBSE will soon announce the CTET 2022 exam dates as the board in its official notification has informed to conduct the CTET exam in Dec 2022 and Jan 2023. Once CBSE announces the CTET 2022 exam dates the CTET admit cards will be released a week before the scheduled day of examination on the official website of CTET- ctet.nic.in.
More Stories