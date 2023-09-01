LIVE Updates | CBSE CTET Result Answer Key 2023: Provisional Keys To Out Soon

CBSE CTET Result Answer Key 2023: The answer key to the 2023 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be made available soon. The CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded by candidates who took the exam via the site's official page, ctet.nic.in. On August 20, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the CTET 2023.

Students would have to pay Rs 1,000 for each question they disagree with in the official CTET answer key 2023. After reviewing the problems, the subject matter experts will publish the final solution. The final answer key will be used to determine the CTET 2023 result.

The response papers of the applicants will also be made available by CBSE along with the CTET answer key 2023 paper 1 and CTET answer key 2023 paper 2. Aspirants will be able to estimate their likely exam scores with the aid of response sheets and answer keys.



