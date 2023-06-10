Live| AP ICET 2023 Result (ANYTIME): Andhra Pradesh ICET Result To Be Declared SHORTLY On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

AP ICET Result 2023 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon announce the results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test ( AP ICET). As per the latest reports, APSCHE is expected to declare the AP ICET 2023 Result by the end of this week, however, an official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the Manabadi Result is still awaited.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their AP ICET 2023 Result on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be provided here for the convenience of the candidates.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur conducts the AP ICET exam on behalf of APSCHE for admission into MBA/MCA Courses. This year, the AP ICET exams were conducted on June 24 and 25 and the preliminary answer key has been released on the official website.