CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2022 shortly. The Chhattisgarh Board Class X and XII examination results are likely to be announced around 12 PM today (May 14, 2022) on CGBSE's official websites.

Where to check CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Results 2022?

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10th and 12th exam results can be checked at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

The CGBSE Class 10 board examination was held between March 3 and March 23, 2022, while Chhattisgarh Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022.