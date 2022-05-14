14 May 2022, 09:27 AM
Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 board exam toppers to get helicopter ride
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had recently announced that the top 10 meritorious students in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride.
District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel had said on May 5.
मिलेगी हर सपने को अब उड़ान #HelicopterRide pic.twitter.com/UOzDIVPmv6
— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 5, 2022
10वीं और 12 वीं में टॉप करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को सरकार हेलीकॉप्टर राइड कराएगी।
— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 5, 2022
Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.
14 May 2022, 09:16 AM
The CGBSE Class 10 board examination was held between March 3 and March 23, 2022, while Chhattisgarh Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022.
14 May 2022, 09:15 AM
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Where to check scorecard
Students who had appeared for CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10th and 12th exams can check their results at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
14 May 2022, 09:14 AM
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2022 LIVE: Result to be announced today
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2022 shortly.
The Chhattisgarh Board Class X and XII examination results are likely to be announced around 12 PM today (May 14) on CGBSE's official websites.