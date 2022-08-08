Odisha Board 12 Arts Result 2022 (OUT) LIVE: CHSE +2 Arts Results DECLARED at chseodisha.nic.in- Check latest updates here
CHSE Odisha Board 12 (+2) Arts Result 2022 (OUT) LIVE: Class 12th Arts Board result announced today on August 8, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score card from the official CHSE official website, scroll down for latest updates here.
CHSE Odisha Board 12 (+2) Arts Result 2022 (OUT) LIVE: Odisha Class 12 Arts Result declared today August 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha 12th board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in. The Odisha 12th grade vocational courses results will be released at the same time as the results for the arts stream. Both results are available on the other official Odisha Board website, orissaresults.nic.in. To access their CHSE Results 2022, students would require their Odisha 12th Arts Roll Numbers.
More than 3 lakh applicants registered for the Odisha Class 12 board exams this year. Most of the pupils are enrolled in the arts program. From April 28 to May 31, 2022, the state's Class 12 board examination was held. Using their registration number and board exam roll number, candidates can view their individual results. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready.
Odisha Arts Result 2022: Boys Passing Percentage
The Over all pass percentage of boys is -75.08 per cent.
CHSE Odisha result 2022: Direct Link to check results
The direct link to check Odisha board 12th result arts 2022 will be available at 5 PM. The Odisha 12 arts result will be available on the official websites at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Odisha Result 2022: Candidates appeared
The pass percentage in the annual Plus 2 Arts Results 2022 is 82.10. As per the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), 2,13,406 students had appeared the examination this year.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Link not activated yet
The board has announced the CHSE Class 12 result 2022 arts, however, the link to check Odisha 12th result 2022 arts is still not activated.
CHSE Odisha Arts result 2022: Pass Percentage
This year a total of1.71 lakh students passed in CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts examination. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.80% in CHSE +2 result arts 2022.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Result to be announced soon
The 12th arts result 2022can be checked by using credentials given on the CHSE admit card, students will be required to enter roll number and registration number to check the chse odisha result nic in 2022.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Result Today
This year more than 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination. Majority of the students are in Arts stream.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Toppers List this year
Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 will be declared today, August 8, 2022. The Board may not release the toppers list this time. Science and Commerce topper's names have not been announced.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Previous year percentage
Results for the Class 12 Arts stream were released last year on August 14. 1.89 lakh people showed up for the exam in total, and 1.86 lakh students were successful. A total of 98.58 percent of students passed the exam.
CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Supplementary Exams
Students who fail Odisha 12th result will have to appear for supplementary examinations. The examination dates will be announced soon.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Websites to check results
- chseodisha.nic.in
- orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Here's how to check
- Visit the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in.
- Click on results link available on the home page.
- Click on CHSE Odisha Arts Result link and enter the login details.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Press Conference to be held
Today's results for the CHSE Class 12 Arts will be released. In the press conference that the Board officials will give, the outcome will be announced.
CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Exam Dates
The CHSE Odisha Class 12 board examination was held at various testing locations throughout the state from April 28 to May 31, 2022. All COVID19 guidelines were followed in conducting the exam.
CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Last year's Statistics
In 2021, CHSE Odisha Class 12 result for the Arts stream was declared on August 14, 2022. A total of 1.89 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which 1.86 lakh students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage was 98.58 percent.
CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Girls outshine boys
Odisha Result for Science and Commerce was announced on July 27, 2022. Girls performed better than boys in both the streams.
CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Credentials required to check results
Odisha Class 12 Arts Result will be announced today. Candidates can check their respective results using their board exam roll number and registration number.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Vocational Courses
CHSE Odisha Board will also release the results for the vocational courses. The outcome will be made public simultaneously.
CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Passing Criteria
The 12th grade arts CHSE results in Odisha will be released tomorrow. To pass the Odisha 12th Arts board exam, students must receive an overall score of 33 percent and a minimum of 30 percent in each subject.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Science and Commerce Result
CHSE declared Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results on July 27, 2022. In the Science stream, 78,077 candidates had applied, and 24,136 pupils had applied in the Commerce stream. 89.2 percent of Class 12 commerce pupils and 94.1 percent of Class 12 science students passed their exams.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Candidates waiting for results
Odisha Board 12th Result for Arts stream will be announced today. More than 2 lakh candidates are waiting for their results, which they can check today at official website.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Where to check result
Candidates who have appeared for the 12th board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in and also on orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Result Date
Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 on August 8, 2022.
