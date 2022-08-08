CHSE Odisha Board 12 (+2) Arts Result 2022 (OUT) LIVE: Odisha Class 12 Arts Result declared today August 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha 12th board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in. The Odisha 12th grade vocational courses results will be released at the same time as the results for the arts stream. Both results are available on the other official Odisha Board website, orissaresults.nic.in. To access their CHSE Results 2022, students would require their Odisha 12th Arts Roll Numbers.

More than 3 lakh applicants registered for the Odisha Class 12 board exams this year. Most of the pupils are enrolled in the arts program. From April 28 to May 31, 2022, the state's Class 12 board examination was held. Using their registration number and board exam roll number, candidates can view their individual results. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready.