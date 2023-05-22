topStoriesenglish2611622
CHSE ODISHA 12TH RESULT 2023

LIVE Updates | Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023: Odisha HSC Matric Results To Be Announced Anytime Soon On chseodisha.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Odisha Board will soon declare the class 12th board results on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, scroll down to check latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 03:25 PM IST|Source:

Odisha Board of Secondary Education will announce the 12th board result online at chseodisha.nic.in with the exam being held from 1st March to 5th April, 2023. The board will issue the answer sheet for review shortly after the exam, and after that, it will also announce the date and time of the Odisha 12th Result. As in the previous year, it is anticipated that the results for all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts) would be released on different dates.

Students who are eagerly awaiting their results may access the link at the board portal for Odisha CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in which will publish the class 12th results. Students must note that the CHSE Odisha is yet to declare the Class 12th Board Results for all streams on separate dates but possibly consequently.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023

22 May 2023
15:23 PM

Odisha CHSE 12th  Result 2023 Live Updates: Odisha 12th Board Result To Be Declared Soon

Odisha Board Of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Odisha CHSE  Class 10th Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website- chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Students are avised to visit the official website for latest information or follow Zee News Live Blog for latest updates.

