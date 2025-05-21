CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: Class 12th Result To Be OUT Anytime At chseodisha.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is set to announce the Class 12th Result 2025 today, May 21. Results will be declared for all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. As per the official statement, the CHSE Odisha 12th results will be announced at 4 PM on Wednesday.

The Class 12 board exams for the academic year 2024-25 were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025. Once released, students can access their results on the official CHSE Odisha websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In 2024, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results were declared on May 26, with pass percentages of 80.95% in Arts, 86.93% in Science, and 82.27% in Commerce.