CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: Class 12th Result To Be OUT Anytime At chseodisha.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here
CHSE Odisha Result 2025 LIVE: Students must enter their roll number and registration number to view their results, scroll down for latest updates,
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is set to announce the Class 12th Result 2025 today, May 21. Results will be declared for all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. As per the official statement, the CHSE Odisha 12th results will be announced at 4 PM on Wednesday.
The Class 12 board exams for the academic year 2024-25 were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025. Once released, students can access their results on the official CHSE Odisha websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In 2024, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results were declared on May 26, with pass percentages of 80.95% in Arts, 86.93% in Science, and 82.27% in Commerce.
CHSE Odisha Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release
The wait is nearly over, as CHSE Odisha will declare the Class 12th Result 2025 today at 4 PM for all streams — Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational.
