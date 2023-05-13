cisce.org, CICSE 12th Result 2023 (OUT) LIVE Updates: Check CISCE Class 12 Board Result Direct Link, Pass Percentage and Toppers List
CICSE Class 10 Result (OUT) 2023 LIVE Update: The CICSE Class 12 Result / CICSE 12 Result 2023 / CISCE Board Result 2023 declared today at cisce.org
CICSE Class 10 Result (OUT) 2023 LIVE Update: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ISC results for Class 12th and ICSE results for Class 10th today, May 14 at 3 pm. The ICSE, ISC result press conference will also declare details such as pass percentage, number of examinees, state-wise performance of the students that appeared for the ICSE exams from February 27 to March 29 and the ISC exams from February 13 to March 31, 2023. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download their ICSE and ISC 2023 results from the official CISCE website- cisce.org, DigiLocker and via SMS too.
ICSE, ISC 2023: Exam Dates
The ICSE Board Exams 2023 were held by CISCE from February 27 to March 29, 2023. Meanwhile, the exams for ISC Class 12 were held from February 13 to March 31, 2023. The results will be declared soon.
CICSE Class 12 Result / CICSE 12 Result 2023 / CISCE Board Result 2023 declared today at cisce.org
ICSE Board Result Declared
ISC 12th, ICSE 10th toppers 2023 will be announced shortly along with results.
Step 1: Visit the official website- cisce.org or results.cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth and more
Step 4: View and download the result
Last Year's Pass Percentage
Last year, a total of 2,31,063 appeared in the Class 10 exams, of which 231,004 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was at 99.97%.
Last Year's Toppers List
Hargun Kaur Matharu
Anika Gupta
Pushkar Tripathi
Kanishka Mittal
CISCE will hold a press conference at 3pm today to announce ICSE 10th result 2023. "The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, a premier private national board, is holding a press conference to announce the results of Class 10 (ICSE).....on Sunday, 14th May, 2023 at 3 pm," the board said in an official notification.
Marking Scheme
CISCE had split the ICSE, ISC board exams in two terms for 2021 session however it came back to pre-pandemic format in 2022 exams for which the results will be declared today. The calculation of marks will be different in comparison to that done in post pandemic year.
Here's the direct link to check ICSE, ISC results 2023. Use it to check your marks after 2 pm- Direct Link
Re-Checking Of Marks
CISCE said that the facility for re-cheking ICSE and ISC results will be made available at 3 pm today. The window will remain open till May 21.
Fee For Re-Checking
ICSE: ₹1,000 per paper
ISC: ₹1,000 per subject
Students can apply for re-checking directly on the website or through their schools.
CISCE will hold a press conference at 3pm today to announce ICSE 10th result 2023. "The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, a premier private national board, is holding a press conference to announce the results of Class 10 (ICSE).....on Sunday, 14th May, 2023 at 3 pm," the board said in an official notification.
As per the official notice, CISCE will declare ICSE and ISC results at 3 pm.
Step 1: Go to CISCE’s official results portal: results.cisce.org.
Step 2: Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as shown on the screen.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Show Result’ button to view the CISCE board ICSE/ ISC results 2023.
Step 4: Alternatively, choose the ‘Print Result’ option to obtain a printed copy of the online ISC or ICSE result.
Over 2 lakh students appeared for the exam. The ICSE examinations were held from February 27 to March 29 while ISC 2023 exams took place from February 13 till March 31. The results are slated to release today for both Classes 10th and 12th.
ICSE examinations commenced on February 27, 2023, and concluded on March 29, 2023.
The CISCE will declare the ISC Class 12th Board Result 2023 today on the official website cisce.org. The Council will announce the results on the official website at 3 pm today. Once released, the direct link for the ISC 12th Result 2023 will be provided here.
Once the CISCE ICSE 10th, 12th Board Results are declared, candidates will be able to check their ISCE 10th, 12th Result 2023 scorecards on the official website - results.cisce.org, however, if students are facing issue in downloading their result from the official website then they can access their results through DigiLocker or via SMS. Here's how to Check Result If Website Crashes
CISCE Not To Retain Answer Scripts After 60 Days From Declaration Of Result
CISCE will not retain the answer scripts of students after 60 days from the day of the declaration of ICSE or ISC results 2023. The answer scripts will be destroyed thereafter.
The CISCE board will announce the Class 10, 12 result through a press conference tomorrow.
CISCE is likely to declare ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website - cisce.org at around 3 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website. Candidates will also be able access their results via SMS and DigiLocker.
CISCE will declare the ISC Class 12th Result 2023 on the official website - cisce.org at around 3 pm tomorrow. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website. Candidates will also be able to access their results via SMS and DigiLocker - Check Here For The Detailed Procedure
Passing Marks
To pass the ISC exams 2023, students must attain a minimum of 35 percent marks in four or more subjects where English is compulsory. And to pass the ICSE Class 10 exam, students need to score 33 percent marks in each subject and aggregate.
CISCE Result 2023 Class 10th, 12th result date and time have been officially announced. According to the official press release class 10th, 12th result will be delcared tomorrow May 14 at 3 PM.