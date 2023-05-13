Live Updates | CISCE Board Results 2023: ICSE, ISC Class 12 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow At 3 PM On cisce.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ISC results for Class 12th and ICSE results for Class 10th on May 14 at 3 pm. The ICSE, ISC result press conference will also declare details such as pass percentage, number of examinees, state-wise performance of the students that appeared for the ICSE exams from February 27 to March 29 and the ISC exams from February 13 to March 31, 2023. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download their ICSE and ISC 2023 results from the official CISCE website- cisce.org, DigiLocker and via SMS too.

ICSE, ISC 2023: Exam Dates

The ICSE Board Exams 2023 were held by CISCE from February 27 to March 29, 2023. Meanwhile, the exams for ISC Class 12 were held from February 13 to March 31, 2023. The results will be declared soon.