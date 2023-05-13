Live Updates | CISCE Board Results 2023: ICSE, ISC Class 12 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow At 3 PM On cisce.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here
ICSE results for class 12th and class 10th will be declared tomorrow at 3 PM, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ISC results for Class 12th and ICSE results for Class 10th on May 14 at 3 pm. The ICSE, ISC result press conference will also declare details such as pass percentage, number of examinees, state-wise performance of the students that appeared for the ICSE exams from February 27 to March 29 and the ISC exams from February 13 to March 31, 2023. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download their ICSE and ISC 2023 results from the official CISCE website- cisce.org, DigiLocker and via SMS too.
ICSE, ISC 2023: Exam Dates
The ICSE Board Exams 2023 were held by CISCE from February 27 to March 29, 2023. Meanwhile, the exams for ISC Class 12 were held from February 13 to March 31, 2023. The results will be declared soon.
CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 To Be DECLARED Tomorrow
CISCE will declare the ISC Class 12th Result 2023 on the official website - cisce.org at around 3 pm tomorrow. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website. Candidates will also be able to access their results via SMS and DigiLocker - Check Here For The Detailed Procedure
CISCE Results 2023 Class 12 Live Updates: Passing Marks
To pass the ISC exams 2023, students must attain a minimum of 35 percent marks in four or more subjects where English is compulsory. And to pass the ICSE Class 10 exam, students need to score 33 percent marks in each subject and aggregate.
CISCE Board Result 2023: Date And Time
CISCE Result 2023 Class 10th, 12th result date and time have been officially announced. According to the official press release class 10th, 12th result will be delcared tomorrow May 14 at 3 PM.