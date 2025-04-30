CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2025 today out Live CISCE Board exam 10th and 12th Results scorecard declared at cisce.org digilocker sms check mark sheet pass percentage Grading System toppers

CISCE Result 2025 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the date and time for the release of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results. Students can check their results at 11 am on April 30, 2025. The scorecards will be available on the official websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To view their results, students will need to enter their unique ID, index number, and the captcha code shown on the page. The ICSE Class 10 exams for 2025 were held from February 18 to March 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place between February 13 and April 5. Both exams were conducted smoothly in CISCE-affiliated schools across India and abroad.

In 2024, the CISCE declared the ICSE Class 10 results on May 6, with a remarkable pass rate of 99.47 percent. A total of 2,695 schools took part in the exam, and 2,223 of them, which is 82.48 percent, achieved a 100% pass rate.