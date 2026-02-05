CTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: Hall ticket expected to be out today at ctet.nic.in- Check details here

CTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 today. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam will be able to download their result through the official website, i.e. ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam will take place on 7th and 8th February 2026. The exam will take place in two shifts, first shift for Paper 2 will start from 9:30 AM and shift 2 will start from 2:30 PM for Paper 1. All the candidates are advised to report to the examination centre two hours before the scheduled exam time.

Additionally, candidates won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without a copy of admit card.

