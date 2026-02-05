Advertisement
NewsEducationCTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: Hall ticket expected to be out today at ctet.nic.in- Check details here
CTET ADMIT CARD 2026

CTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: Hall ticket expected to be out today at ctet.nic.in- Check details here

CTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: The CBSE is expected to release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 today at ctet.nic.in. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Source:
CTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates (Image credits: Freepik)
CTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 today. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam will be able to download their result through the official website, i.e. ctet.nic.in.  

The CTET exam will take place on 7th and 8th February 2026. The exam will take place in two shifts, first shift for Paper 2 will start from 9:30 AM and shift 2 will start from 2:30 PM for Paper 1. All the candidates are advised to report to the examination centre two hours before the scheduled exam time. 

Additionally, candidates won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without a copy of admit card.

Stay Tuned with Zee News for all the Latest Updates Regarding the CTET Admit Card 2026

05 February 2026
10:52 IST

CTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: Hall Ticket Release Date and Time

According to several media reports, the admit card for the CTET 2026 examination is expected to be out today. However, there is no official announcement yet. The exam is scheduled to take place on 7th and 8th February, 2026. Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates. 

