Live | CUET PG 2023 Admit Card

CUET PG 2023 Admit Cards Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test for admission in post-graduate courses. NTA has already released the advance intimation slips for CUET PG 2023 on the official website - cuet.nta.nic and the CUET PG Admit Card 2023 will be soon available on the official website.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the CUET PG 2023 exam from June 5 to June 12 and the exam will be conducted bilingual i.e., in English and Hindi in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.