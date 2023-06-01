topStoriesenglish2616402
NewsEducation
CUET PG ADMIT CARD 2023

Live | CUET PG 2023 Admit Card" NTA To Release CUET Hall Tickets SOON on cuet.nta.nic, Check Latest Updates

CUET PG 2023 Live: CUET PG 2023 Admit Card will be soon available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic, scroll down for the latest updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:38 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live | CUET PG 2023 Admit Card
LIVE Blog

CUET PG 2023 Admit Cards Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test for admission in post-graduate courses. NTA has already released the advance intimation slips for CUET PG 2023 on the official website - cuet.nta.nic and the CUET PG Admit Card 2023 will be soon available on the official website.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the CUET PG 2023 exam from June 5 to June 12 and the exam will be conducted bilingual i.e., in English and Hindi in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Stay Tuned For Latest & Live Updates On CUET PG 2023 Admit Cards

01 June 2023
16:31 PM

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Direct Link

NTA will soon release the CUET PG Admit Card 2023 on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, the DRECT lINK for the same will be provided here soon.

15:20 PM

CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET PG 2023 exams on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and June 12, 2023. The Advance Intimation slip for the exams scheduled on June 5, 6, 7 and 8 are now available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

15:11 PM

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Live Updates

NTA will soon release the CUET PG 2023 Admit Cards on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. The NTA is scheduled to conduct the CUET PG 2023 exams from June 5 to June 12 and the advance intimation slip for the exams scheduled to be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, and 8 has been released on the official website. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!