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NewsEducationCUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: NTA to release scorecards today at 5 PM on exams.nta.nic.in; check passing percentage and topper list
CUET RESULT PG 2026

CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: NTA to release scorecards today at 5 PM on exams.nta.nic.in; check passing percentage and topper list

CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: The NTA will announce the CUET PG result 2026 today at 5 PM. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Source:
  • The NTA will announce the CUET PG 2026 results today (April 24, 2026).
  • Once the results are released, students can check and download their marksheet from the official website.
  • The NTA has released the final answer keys just before the results on April 11, 2026.
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CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates
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CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: The NTA will announce the CUET PG 2026 results today (April 24, 2026) at 5 PM. Once the results are released, students can check and download their marksheet from the official website.

How to download CUET PG 2026 Result

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG 2026 - exams.nta.nic.in

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Click on the CUET PG Result 2026 link

3. Enter your application number and password/date of birth.

4. Click on submit.

5. Then your scorecards will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and save it for future reference.

Details mentioned on CUET PF Marksheet

1. Student's Name
2. Roll Number
3. Subject's appeared for
4. Marks obtained
5. Percentile/score
6. Qualifying status

Passing Marks Criteria

For CUET PG 2026, minimum massing marks are not fixed but they depend on the university-specific merit list.

To secure admission in top universities (DU, BHU, JNU), candidates generally need to score above 270 out of 300, while a safe score for most central universities is roughly 180–220.

The NTA has released the final answer keys just before the results on April 11, 2026, with the correction or objection window. 

24 April 2026
10:57 IST

CUET PG Result 2026 Live: When and where can candidates check their results?

Once the results are released, students will be able to download their marksheet from the official website - exams.nta.nic.in.

10:30 IST

CUET PG Result 2026 Live: When will NTA release the results?

NTA will release the CUET PG result 2026 today (April 24, 2026) at 5 PM.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
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Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

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