CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: NTA to release scorecards today at 5 PM on exams.nta.nic.in; check passing percentage and topper list
CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: The NTA will announce the CUET PG result 2026 today at 5 PM. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website.
- The NTA will announce the CUET PG 2026 results today (April 24, 2026).
- Once the results are released, students can check and download their marksheet from the official website.
- The NTA has released the final answer keys just before the results on April 11, 2026.
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CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: The NTA will announce the CUET PG 2026 results today (April 24, 2026) at 5 PM. Once the results are released, students can check and download their marksheet from the official website.
How to download CUET PG 2026 Result
1. Visit the official website of CUET PG 2026 - exams.nta.nic.in
2. Click on the CUET PG Result 2026 link
3. Enter your application number and password/date of birth.
4. Click on submit.
5. Then your scorecards will be displayed on the screen.
6. Download and save it for future reference.
Details mentioned on CUET PF Marksheet
1. Student's Name
2. Roll Number
3. Subject's appeared for
4. Marks obtained
5. Percentile/score
6. Qualifying status
Passing Marks Criteria
For CUET PG 2026, minimum massing marks are not fixed but they depend on the university-specific merit list.
To secure admission in top universities (DU, BHU, JNU), candidates generally need to score above 270 out of 300, while a safe score for most central universities is roughly 180–220.
The NTA has released the final answer keys just before the results on April 11, 2026, with the correction or objection window.
CUET PG Result 2026 Live: When and where can candidates check their results?
Once the results are released, students will be able to download their marksheet from the official website - exams.nta.nic.in.
CUET PG Result 2026 Live: When will NTA release the results?
NTA will release the CUET PG result 2026 today (April 24, 2026) at 5 PM.
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