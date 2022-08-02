CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The CUET 2022 admit card phase 2 released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 10 AM today. The official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, will release the CUET admission card for the 2022 examination. By entering their application number and date of birth in the CUET login window, applicants can get their phase 2 admit card for the CUET for 2022. For the enrolled candidates, NTA will also publish the CUET UG advance city intimation slip 2022 on the NTA CUET website. From August 4 to August 20, the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 examination will take place.

For admission to various UG courses at the 44 central and 46 other universities in India, candidates must pass the CUET exam at the all-Indian level. On July 13, the CUET 2022 Phase 1 admission card was made available, and the exam was held from July 15 to July 20. The participating universities will base their admission decisions for their undergraduate programs on the results of the CUET exam that the candidates took.