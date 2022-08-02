CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE: NTA exam Phase Two hall tickets RELEASED at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check time and other details here
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE: NTA will issue the CUET phase 2 hall ticket soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, scroll down for latest updates here.
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The CUET 2022 admit card phase 2 released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 10 AM today. The official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, will release the CUET admission card for the 2022 examination. By entering their application number and date of birth in the CUET login window, applicants can get their phase 2 admit card for the CUET for 2022. For the enrolled candidates, NTA will also publish the CUET UG advance city intimation slip 2022 on the NTA CUET website. From August 4 to August 20, the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 examination will take place.
For admission to various UG courses at the 44 central and 46 other universities in India, candidates must pass the CUET exam at the all-Indian level. On July 13, the CUET 2022 Phase 1 admission card was made available, and the exam was held from July 15 to July 20. The participating universities will base their admission decisions for their undergraduate programs on the results of the CUET exam that the candidates took.
CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Candidates can choose city for examination
Candidates have the choice of showing up in the previous city after August 10 or taking the test in the new city. Exams will be set after August 10 for those who elect to use this option before downloading their CUET 2022 admission cards. On the official CUET UG website, there is a download option for the admit card.
CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Total registration and exam centers
There were over 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and roughly 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot out of the 14.9 lakh students that enrolled for the CUET this year. From July 15 to July 20, 2022, 247 Centers spread across 160 locations hosted the CUET UG 2022 Phase I testing. In Phase I, about 2.0 lac candidates were expected to show up.
CUET UG Admit Card 2022: CUET Exam Dates
Phase 2 of the CUET UG 2022 exam will take place on August 4, 5, and 6. However, due to several entrance exams like MHTCET, BITSAT, NATA, etc., some of the applicants who were originally scheduled to appear on August 4, 5, and 6 are relocated to August 12, 13, and 14.
CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Applicant's name to be mentioned on ID Proof
The applicant's name on the CUET UG admission card 2022 must coincide with the applicant's name on a legitimate form of identification. For the CUET 2022 exam date, candidates should double-check all information to prevent any kind of trouble.
CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Exam dates clashed with MHT CET 2022
Dates for the CUET UG 2022 exams conflict with the MHT CET. The MHT CET 2022 PCM exams will be held from August 5 to 11, 2022, while the CUET phase 2 exam is planned to start on August 4. The CUET exam dates are now being changed by candidates, but NTA has not yet replied.
CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Test Centers
Around 554 exam sites will be used for the CUET exam in 2022, in addition to 13 sites outside of India.
CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Admit Card latest update
NTA will issue the CUET admit card 2022 (phase 2) soon at the official webaite - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download the CUET UG admit card for phase 2 by using their login credentials.
CUET UG 2022: Admit Card to be released soon
As per the latest update CUET UG Admit Card for phase 2 will be issued at 10 am today, on August 2.
CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Details to be checked on Admit Card
The candidates can check details such as name of the test, student's name, exam centre information, reporting time, exam guidelines and other important test related details in CUET UG admit card.
