Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: GBSHSE Class 12th Inter Result Scorecard Today At gbshse.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Students who appeared for the March exams can check their results on the official website, gbshse.in, scroll down for latest updates.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 (HSSC) results for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams on March 27 at 5 PM. Students who took the March exams can check their results on the official website, gbshse.in.
This year, a total of 17,686 regular students appeared for the exams, including 8,462 boys and 9,224 girls. Additionally, 138 private (fresh) candidates and 24 private (exempted) candidates also participated in the Class 12 board exams in Goa.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on Goa Board result 2025.
Goa Board Class 12th Result: Number of Science Stream Students Who Appeared
Total 6,086 students appeared in the Science stream which included 3,426 girls and 2,660 boys.
Goa Board Class 12th Result: Number of Arts Stream Students Who Appeared
There were about 4,068 students in the Arts stream. From which 2,827 are girls and 1,241 are boys.
Goa Board Class 12th Result: Around 17,686 Students Appeared This Year
The Goa HSSC Exam 2025 held from February 10 to March 1, 2025 and approximetly 17,686 students appeared for it.
Goa Board Class 12th Result: Date and time of release
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 results on March 27 at 5 PM.
