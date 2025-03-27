Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: GBSHSE Class 12th Inter Result Scorecard Today At gbshse.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 Live: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 (HSSC) results for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams on March 27 at 5 PM. Students who took the March exams can check their results on the official website, gbshse.in.

This year, a total of 17,686 regular students appeared for the exams, including 8,462 boys and 9,224 girls. Additionally, 138 private (fresh) candidates and 24 private (exempted) candidates also participated in the Class 12 board exams in Goa.