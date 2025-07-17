[LIVE] GSEB SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Gujarat Board Class 10 Supply Result Tomorrow At gseb.org- Steps to Check Marks Here

GSEB SSC Class 10th Supply Result 2025: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially announced the result date for the GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025. The Gujarat board will release the Class 10th Supplementary exam result tomorrow, i.e. 18th July, 2025 at 9 AM. All the candidates who have appeared for the supply exams will be able to check their results through the official website, i.e. gseb.org.

Students will have to enter their supplementary 2024 examination seat number to access their results. The GSEB Class 10th Supply examination took place from 23rd June, 2025 to 1st July, 2025 in a single shift from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

Candidates will be able to access their result through WhatsApp also, for that they will have to save this number- 6357300971 in their mobile phones and then send their exam seat number to this number and their result will appear in their chatbox.