Live Updates | HBSE 10th & 12th Result 2023 (OUT): Haryana Board 12th Result DECLARED On bseh.org.in
Haryana Board Result 2023 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: HBSE 12th Results are available on the official website - bseh.org.in, scroll down to check scorecards.
Trending Photos
HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result (OUT) Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has declared Class 12th board results. Students can now check their Haryana Board HBSE 12th Result 2023 on the official website- bseh.org.in. This year, the Haryana board received a total of 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 final exams.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023
HBSE 12th result 2023 Declared
Appeared: 2,57,116
Pass: 2,09.933
Fail: 47,183
Pass percentage: 81.65%.
HBSE 12th Result Declared: Pass Percentage Stands At 81.65%
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the Class 12th result. As per the latest update, the overall pass percentage for this year is 81.65%. Students can check their results on the official website of the board - bseh.org.in.
HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Declared: Girl From Siwani Mandi Tops
Nancy from Siwani Mandi has emerged as the HBSE Class 12 Results 2023 topper with 498 marks.
HBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared
Haryana Board has declared the HBSE 12th Board Result 2023, students can now check their class 12th board results through the official website. However, if candidates are facing any difficulty in visiting the website or the site is crashed then they can use alternative methods to access their HBSE 12th Board Result Here
Haryana 12th Result 2023: Result declared
The HBSE 12th result has been declared by the Haryana Board of School Education. Students can now check their results on the official website of the board, bseh.org.in. The overall pass percentage and other details will be updated soon.
HBSE Result 2023: Step to download
- Visit the HBSE official website, bseh.org.in 2023.
- Click on the ‘HBSE 10th OR 12th result 2023’ download link.
- Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card.
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.
- HBSE 10th, 12th Class results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the Haryana Board provisional mark sheet for future use.
Haryana Board Result 2023 Delayed
The Haryana Board of Secondary Education will declare the Class 12 Board Result 2023 anytime soon. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card handy to check their results on the official website - bseh.org.in.
HBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Website Crashed
Haryana board results to be out anytime website crashed- Check result via sms and digilocker
HBSE Result 2023 Direct Link
The official website of the Haryana Board is - bseh.org.in- down. Stay tuned to Ze News For HBSE 12th board Result 2023 Direct Link
HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Anytime Soon
The official website – bseh.org – and the result page – bseh.org.in/all-results – are showing error. When the link to check HBSE 12th result is active, it will be shared here.
Haryana Board Result 2023
The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) is about to begin the press conference to announce the Class 12th result for the year 2023. Students and parents are eagerly waiting for the announcement. The result can be checked on the official website of the board - https://bseh.org.in/home.
Haryana Board Result 2023 Any Minute Now
HBSE 12th Board Result To Be Declared Shortly
Haryana Board will declare the official website - bseh.org.in shortly, students will be able to check their HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 on the official website and the direct link for the same will be provided here.
HBSE 12th Board Result 2023: Official Website Crashed
The official website of the Haryana Board bseh.org.in has crashed.
HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Latest Update
Press Conference to begin soon. BSEH Chairman VP Yadav to announce HPBSE 12th Result at 3 pm in press conference.
HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Live Updates
Haryana Board will declare the HBSE 12th Board Results 2023 in less than 30 minutes from now. Students are advised to follow Zee News Live Blog for latest updates and DIRECT LINK for Haryana Board Results 2023.
Haryana Board Result 2023 Direct Link
Haryana Board Result 2023 will be declared on the official website soon - bseh.org.in, students will be able to check their HBSE 10th Board Result 2023 and HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 on the official website and the direct link for the same will be provided here.
Haryana Board Result 2023
HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in at 3 pm today however, the HBSE 10th Board Result will be declared later.
HBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 Live Updates: Website Not Loading? Check via SMS
Step 1: Open the text message body on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type ‘RESULTHB12Roll number’ (for 12th result), or ‘RESULTHB10Roll number’ (for 10th result)
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: You will receive your BSEH result 2023 in a text message
HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Direct Link
Haryana Board Result 2023 will be soon declared on the official website - bseh.org.in, students will be able to check their HBSE 10th Board Result 2023 and HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 on the official website and the direct link for the same will be provided here.
HBSE 10th, 12th Board Result Date Time
HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be released today, May 15, 2023. at 3 pm via press conference. Once the results are announced by Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar, the link for the HBSE Board Result 2023 will be activated on the official website - bseh.org.in.
HBSE 10th, 12th Board Result Date
Haryana Board is likely to announce the official time date for the declaration of HBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their HBSE 10th Board Result 2023 and HBSE 12th Board Result 2023 on the official website - bseh.org.in
HBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023
HBSE 12th Result 2022: Girls secured a total pass percentage of 90.51 per cent while boys recorded a total pass percentage of 83.96 per cent in 2022. The overall pass percentage for class 12 was 87.08.
Haryana Board Result 2023
Latest media reports claim that the HBSE 12th result will be released on May 15, however, the officials have not confirmed whether HBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Results will be released today. Once released, students will be able to check their Haryana Board Results at the official website – besh.org.in.
HBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live: Here's how to download
- Visit the official website – digilocker.gov.in
-Click on the sign up button and enter your Aadhaar/mobile number, date of birth, mobile number and six-digit security pin
-Select the HBSE 10th Result 2023/HBSE 12th Result 2023 link
-Your marksheet will be shown on the screen
Haryana Board Result 2023 Live: Minimum passing marks
To pass the HBSE 10th Exam 2023 and HBSE 12th Exam 2023, candidates must score at least 33%.
HBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Details Mentioned On Marksheets
Name of the Student
Registration Number
District
Roll Number
Marks obtained in theory and practical subjects
Stream of the student
CGPA
Result Status
Subjects in which a student have appeared/ opted for the exams
Total Marks obtained
Category of Student
Grade obtained
Hbse.nic.in Class 12 Live Updates: Here's How To Check Result Using Roll Number?
HBSE 12th result date has not been announced officially, however, results are likely to be declared today, as per various media reports. Haryana Board Class 12 results 2023 will be available on the official website, bseh.org.in.
HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Passing Marks
Students have to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject in Class 10 Haryana Board to pass HBSE 10th exams 2023.
Haryana Board Result 2023 Live: Date And Time
Haryana Board result will likely be declared today- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here
HBSE Result 2023 LIVE: How to download HBSE 10th Result 2023 and HBSE 12th Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani at bseh.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam result link for HBSE 10th Result 2023 or HBSE 12th Result 2023
Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.
Step 4: Your HBSE Board Result Class 10th or Class 12th 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download your Haryana Board Result 2023 marksheet and take a printout for future reference.
HBSE 10th, 12th Board Results Likely Today
The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani is likely to declare HBSE Class 10th and HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 today. Once released, students will be able to check their Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th results on the official website- bseh.org.in.