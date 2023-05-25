topStoriesenglish2613276
HPBOSE RESULT 2023

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Live Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th Result To Be Announced Today At 2:30 PM On hpbose.org, Check Direct Link

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th result to be out today, check DIRECT LINK here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE will soon announce the results of the HPBOSE Class 10th Board Result 2023. As per the latest media reports, Himachal Pradesh Board is expected to announce the HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 anytime soon this week, however, the official confirmation for the date and time for the declaration of results is still awaited.

Once released, students who appeared for 10th board exams will be able to check their results on the official website hobose.org and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be mentioned here.

25 May 2023
13:59 PM

HP Board result class 10th Live Updates: Just 30 minutes to go, check steps to check the scorecard

Step 1- Go to hpbose.org.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the latest announcement section.

Step 3- After that, click on ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23'

Step 4- The HP Board Result 2022-23 will get displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Check the HPBOSE results carefully and download the same

Step 6- Save the pdf file for future reference.

13:51 PM

HP Board Term 2 Result 2022-23 Live Updates: To Be Out Shortly

The board will declare HPBOSE results for 2022-23 soon on hpbose.org. Students will have to enter their roll numbers to check HP board results.

