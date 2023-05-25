HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Live Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th Result To Be Announced Today At 2:30 PM On hpbose.org, Check Direct Link

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE will soon announce the results of the HPBOSE Class 10th Board Result 2023. As per the latest media reports, Himachal Pradesh Board is expected to announce the HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 anytime soon this week, however, the official confirmation for the date and time for the declaration of results is still awaited.

Once released, students who appeared for 10th board exams will be able to check their results on the official website hobose.org and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be mentioned here.