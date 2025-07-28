LIVE | HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 SOON: Exam Concludes Successfully- Check Latest Updates Here

HSSC Haryana CET 2025: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has successfully conducted the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 on 6th July and 27th July, 2025 in two shifts, first shift was from 10 AM to 11:45 AM and the timing of second shift was from 3:15 PM to 5 PM. And now the exam is done, the commission is expected to release the answer key soon. However no official date has been announced yet. The commission will first release the provisional answer key and candidates are given time to raise their objections against the answer key and then final answer key will be released.

The examination was conducted in an offline, OMR-based mode and will follow an objective, multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern. It was held in both Hindi and English mediums. The test was a total of 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with a duration of 1 hour 45 minutes, which includes 5 minutes allotted for filling in the fifth option.