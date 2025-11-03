ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live Updates: Foundation, Inter, Final Result To Be Declared Today At icai.nic.in- Check Details Here

ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the CA September 2025 examination results today, November 3, 2025. Candidates can check their Foundation, Intermediate, and Final results on the official website, i.e. icai.org, once they are released.

According to the official notice, the result will be released in two phases on the same day, first at 2 PM for intermediate and final and second for the 5 PM for foundation on 3rd November, 2025.

Along with the individual scorecards, the ICAI will also release a merit list showcasing the top-performing candidates across all levels. This list will include the names of students who have secured the highest marks at the national level. Candidates can access the merit list through the same result portal using their login credentials, following the same procedure used to check their results.

