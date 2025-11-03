ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live Updates: Foundation, Inter, Final Result To Be Declared Today At icai.nic.in- Check Details Here
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the result of CA September 2025 examination today at icai.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details.
Trending Photos
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the CA September 2025 examination results today, November 3, 2025. Candidates can check their Foundation, Intermediate, and Final results on the official website, i.e. icai.org, once they are released.
According to the official notice, the result will be released in two phases on the same day, first at 2 PM for intermediate and final and second for the 5 PM for foundation on 3rd November, 2025.
Along with the individual scorecards, the ICAI will also release a merit list showcasing the top-performing candidates across all levels. This list will include the names of students who have secured the highest marks at the national level. Candidates can access the merit list through the same result portal using their login credentials, following the same procedure used to check their results.
Stay Tune With Zee News For Live Updates About ICAI CA September 2025 Result
ICAI CA Result 2025 Live: Result Timings
Candidates must note that according to the official notice, the tentative result timings are:
- Result for Final and Intermediate will be released around 2 PM
- Result for Foundation will be released around 5 PM
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live Updates: Result Date
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the result of CA September 2025 examination today, i.e. 3rd November, 2025. Stay connected with Zee News for all the live updates regardign the result.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.