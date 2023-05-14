Live Updates | ICSE 10th Result 2023 (SHORTLY): ISCE Class 10 Board Result Direct Link To Be Activated Anytime On cisce.org,

ICSE Board Results 2023 Date Live Updates: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will soon declare the ICSE 10th Board Result 2023. The CISCE will declare the ICSE 10th Result 2023 today, May 14, 2023 at 3 pm. Once released, students will be able to check and download their ICSE Board Results 2023 on the official website - cisce.org.

Along with the ICSE 10th Result 2023, CISCE will also announce the ISC Class12th Results 2023 on the official website. Both , CISCE class 10th and 12th board results will be announced simultaneously at 3 pm, today. Other than the official website, students will also be able to check their ICSE Board Result 2023 on DigiLocker.

Check ICSE Class 10 Result / ICSE 10 Result 2023 / ISCE Board Result 2023 will be declared today at cisce.org