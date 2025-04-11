[LIVE] ICSE ISC Board Result 2025 (SHORTLY): Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2025 Expected To Be Released Soon At cisce.org- Check Passing Criteria, Other Details

ICSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 10 and 12 examination results for 2025 soon. Although the board has not confirmed the result dates yet, students will be able to check their scores on the official ICSE website at cisce.org once the results are declared. The Class 10 exams were conducted from 18 February 2025 to 27 March 2025, while the Class 12 exams took place from 13 February 2025 to 5 April 2025. Students must secure at least 33 percent in each subject and in total to pass the ICSE Class 10 Board Examination. For Class 12, a minimum of 40 percent marks in every subject and overall is required to clear the exam.

In 2024, the results were announced on May 6, and in 2023, they were released on May 14. Following this pattern, the 2025 results are also expected in the first or second week of May. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 99.47 percent. Female students recorded a pass rate of 99.65 percent, while male students had a pass percentage of 99.31 percent.